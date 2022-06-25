 Neil Young Announces Details of ‘Noise & Flowers’ Live Album - Noise11.com
Neil Young Noise and Flowers

Neil Young Announces Details of ‘Noise & Flowers’ Live Album

by Paul Cashmere on June 25, 2022

in News

Neil Young will release a 2019 live album recorded just after the passing of his friend and manager Elliot Roberts.

Elliot passed away suddenly in 2019 at age 76. The album was recorded in Europe with Promise of the Real.

In a statement Neil writes, ‘NOISE AND FLOWERS’ is a record made just after the passing of my life-long manager and best friend, Elliot Roberts.

“Promise of The Real and I had a tour planned of Europe. D and I were in the bus, on our way to New York to catch a plane to Europe . . . . when we got the call. After returning to the funeral for our beloved Elliot, we got on a plane and left for the tour.

“During the tour, we had a poster of Elliot on a road case, right where he always stood during all shows. Everyone who was with us felt that this tour was amazing for its great vibe. The REAL and I delivered for Elliot”.

“Playing in his memory [made it] one of the most special tours ever,” Young says in the album’s liner notes. “We hit the road and took his great spirit with us into every song. This music belongs to no one. It’s in the air. Every note was played for music’s great friend, Elliot.”

Tracklist
1. Mr. Soul
2. Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere
3. Helpless
4. Field Of Opportunity
5. Alabama
6. Throw Your Hatred Down
7. Rockin’ In The Free World
8. Comes A Time
9. Hank To Hendrix
10. On The Beach
11. Are You Ready For The Country
12. I’ve Been Waiting For You
13. Winterlong
14. Fuckin’ Up

‘Noise & Flowers’ will be released 5 August 2022. Neil will also release his previously shelved album ‘Toast’ on 8 July 2022.

