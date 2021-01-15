Neil Young To Release ‘Way Down In The Rust Bucket’ In February - Noise11.com

Neil Young’s next archive release will be a 1990 concert from the Ragged Glory tour.

‘Way Down In The Rust Bucket’ documents the exact setlist by Neil Young & Crazy Horse, as performed at The Catalyst in Santa Cruz, California on 13 November 1990.

Neil Young & Crazy Horse released ‘Ragged Glory’ on 9 September 1990. Seven of the 10 songs from the album were in this setlist.

‘Way Down In The Rust Bucket’ will be released on 26 February on CD and DVD.

Set one

1. “Country Home”

2. “Surfer Joe and Mo”

3. “Love to Burn”

4. “Days That Used to Be”

5. “Bite the Bullet”

6. “Cinnamon Girl”

Set two

7. “Farmer John”

8. “Cowgirl in the Sand” (not available on the vinyl LP)

9. “Over and Over”

10. “Danger Bird”

11. “Don’t Cry No Tears”

12. “Sedan Delivery”

13. “Roll Another Number”

14. “Fuckin’ Up”

Set three

15. “T-Bone”

16. “Homegrown”

17. “Mansion on the Hill”

18. “Like a Hurricane”

19. “Love and Only Love”

Set four

20. “Cortez the Killer”

