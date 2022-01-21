 Neil Young’s Daryl Hannah Directed ‘A Band A Brotherhood A Barn’ Premieres On YouTube - Noise11.com
Neil Young’s Daryl Hannah Directed ‘A Band A Brotherhood A Barn’ Premieres On YouTube

by Paul Cashmere on January 21, 2022

Daryl Hannah’s documentary about the making of Neil Young and Crazy Horse’s ‘Barn’ album has debuted on YouTube.

The one hour 15 minute production details the recording of Neil Young’s latest album recorded in a 19th Century barn during a full moon.

‘Barn’ is the 41st Neil Young album (not counting Buffalo Springfield and Crosby Stills Nash & Young) and his 14th with Crazy Horse.

Crazy Horse since 2018 has included Nils Lofgrin on guitar splitting his time between Neil and Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band. Nils was an original member of Crazy Horse, appearing on the 1971 Crazy Horse album as well as Neil’s ‘After The Gold Rush’ (1970), ‘Tonights The Night’ (1975) and ‘Trans’ (1982). He replaced Frank ‘Pancho’ Sampedro who retired in 2014. Founding Crazy Horse members Billy Talbot and Ralph Molina (both now 78) have remained as the core members of Crazy Horse with Neil since 1969’s ‘Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere’.

