New ABBA Music Bumped Into 2021

ABBA will release five new songs in 2021 (or not). The new music that was to surface in 2018 has been delayed once again.

The songs were then meant to be released in 2019 to coincide with an avatar tour but technical difficulties with the avatars have put the project years behind. The songs however are finished and have been sitting unreleased for over a year.

Bjorn Ulvaeus announced two new song titles ‘I Still Have Faith In You’ and ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’ in September, 2018, suggesting at the time the songs would be released before the end of that year. They weren’t.

New music was planned for inclusion in the 2019 television special ‘ABBA: Thank You For The Music, An All-Star Tribute’. That should have surfaced in March 2019. We are still waiting. In April, 2002 Bjorn said the avatar project was delayed six months because of the pandemic. The new information this week now pushes that into 2021.

The last new music from ABBA was ‘The Visitors’ album of 1981 followed by wo more songs followed on ‘The Singles’ album of 1982, ‘The Day Before You Came’ and ‘Under Attack’.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments