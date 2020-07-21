 New ABBA Music Bumped Into 2021 - Noise11.com
Abba regroup in 2016

Abba regroup in 2016 (photo from Abba Facebook page)

New ABBA Music Bumped Into 2021

by Paul Cashmere on July 21, 2020

in News

ABBA will release five new songs in 2021 (or not). The new music that was to surface in 2018 has been delayed once again.

The songs were then meant to be released in 2019 to coincide with an avatar tour but technical difficulties with the avatars have put the project years behind. The songs however are finished and have been sitting unreleased for over a year.

Bjorn Ulvaeus announced two new song titles ‘I Still Have Faith In You’ and ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’ in September, 2018, suggesting at the time the songs would be released before the end of that year. They weren’t.

New music was planned for inclusion in the 2019 television special ‘ABBA: Thank You For The Music, An All-Star Tribute’. That should have surfaced in March 2019. We are still waiting. In April, 2002 Bjorn said the avatar project was delayed six months because of the pandemic. The new information this week now pushes that into 2021.

The last new music from ABBA was ‘The Visitors’ album of 1981 followed by wo more songs followed on ‘The Singles’ album of 1982, ‘The Day Before You Came’ and ‘Under Attack’.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Deep Purple: Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Photo, Noise11
Deep Purple To Release 21st Album ‘Whoosh’

Deep Purple will release their 21st studio album ‘Whoosh’ in August 2020.

34 mins ago
Michael Jackson Thriller image noise11.com photos
Michael Jackson estate Ends Legal Spat With Ex-Manager

Michael Jackson's estate executives have officially ended their legal spat with the pop superstar's ex-manager.

2 days ago
Elton John by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John’s Next Classic Live Concert Is From Verona Italy 1989

Elton John’s next classic concert will be from Verona, Italy from 1989 on his ‘Reg Strikes Back’ tour.

4 days ago
Gordon Lightfoot
Watch Gordon Lightfoot Perform Stunning ‘If I Could Read Your Mind’ For Canada Day 2020

81-year old Canadian songwriting legend Gordon Lightfoot has performed a stunning version of his 1970 classic ‘If I Could Read Your Mind’ and his 1986 hit ‘I’ll Tag Along’ from the front of his house for Canada Day 2020.

4 days ago
Paul Weller: Photo By Ros O'Gorman
UK Charts: Paul Weller Has The Number One Album

Congratulations to Paul Weller, whose new album On Sunset lands straight in at Number 1 on this week’s Official Albums Chart and claims a rarely seen chart feat.

July 12, 2020
Rolling Stones Goats Head Soup
The Rolling Stones Debut ‘Criss Cross’ Video

The Rolling Stones have debuted ‘Criss Cross’, one of three previously unreleased songs from the upcoming ‘Goats Head Soup’ reissue.

July 10, 2020
John Lodge
Moody Blues’ John Lodge Releases Iso Song ‘In These Crazy Times’

John Lodge of The Moody Blues has created a new song in isolation about isolation titled ‘In These Crazy Times’.

July 10, 2020