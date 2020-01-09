New David Bowie Available Now, Plus Record Store Day Release Announced

To celebrate what would have been David Bowie’s 73rd birthday, Parlophone have announced two releases from the star.

A six-track streaming EP called Is It Any Wonder will be drip-fed to streaming services weekly from now, with the first track – an acoustic version of The Man Who Sold The World available as we speak. Scroll to the bottom of this article to have a listen.

The credits for this version are:

Producer, Vocals: David Bowie

Bass, Vocals: Gail Ann Dorsey

Programming, Keyboards & Engineering: Mark Plati

Guitar: Reeves Gabrels

The tracklisting for the EP is thus far a secret. Do you have any guesses for what will appear?

Also announced is CHANGESNOWBOWIE, which will hit stores for Record Store Day 2020. The release is a hat-tip to the early compilations CHANGESONEBOWIE and CHANGESTWOBOWIE.

Record Store Day 2020 will take place globally on April 18.

CHANGESNOWBOWIE Tracklist:

1. The Man Who Sold The World

2. The Supermen

3. Andy Warhol

4. Repetition

5. Lady Stardust

6. White Light/White Heat

7. Shopping For Girls

8. Quicksand

9. Aladdin Sane

David Bowie – The Man Who Sold The World (1996 Version)

