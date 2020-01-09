 New David Bowie Available Now, Plus Record Store Day Release Announced - Noise11.com
David Bowie 2004 Rod Laver Arena. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

David Bowie 2004 Rod Laver Arena. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

New David Bowie Available Now, Plus Record Store Day Release Announced

by Tim Cashmere on January 9, 2020

in News

To celebrate what would have been David Bowie’s 73rd birthday, Parlophone have announced two releases from the star.

A six-track streaming EP called Is It Any Wonder will be drip-fed to streaming services weekly from now, with the first track – an acoustic version of The Man Who Sold The World available as we speak. Scroll to the bottom of this article to have a listen.

The credits for this version are:

Producer, Vocals: David Bowie
Bass, Vocals: Gail Ann Dorsey
Programming, Keyboards & Engineering: Mark Plati
Guitar: Reeves Gabrels

The tracklisting for the EP is thus far a secret. Do you have any guesses for what will appear?

Also announced is CHANGESNOWBOWIE, which will hit stores for Record Store Day 2020. The release is a hat-tip to the early compilations CHANGESONEBOWIE and CHANGESTWOBOWIE.

Record Store Day 2020 will take place globally on April 18.

CHANGESNOWBOWIE Tracklist:

1. The Man Who Sold The World
2. The Supermen
3. Andy Warhol
4. Repetition
5. Lady Stardust
6. White Light/White Heat
7. Shopping For Girls
8. Quicksand
9. Aladdin Sane

David Bowie – The Man Who Sold The World (1996 Version)

