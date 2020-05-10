Nick Cave Covers T.Rex For Marc Bolan Tribute Album

Australia’s Nick Cave has covered Marc Bolan’s T.Rex track ‘Cosmic Dancer’ for the tribute album ‘AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan & T.Rex’.
The original album was planned for release in 2017 to mark Marc Bolan’s 70th birthday (had he lived). The album is now scheduled for 4 September.
Artists featured on the album include Joan Jett, Todd Rundgren, Julian Lennon, Beth Orton and U2 collaborating with Elton John.
Marc Bolan fronted T.Rex up until his death on 16 September 1977 at age 29. His girlfriend Gloria Jones was driving him home when the car struck a fence, then a tree, killing Bolan instantly.
His funeral was attended by David Bowie, Rod Stewart and Steve Harley.
CD 1
1. Children Of The Revolution – Kesha
2. Cosmic Dancer – Nick Cave
3. Jeepster – Joan Jett
4. Scenescof – Devendra Banhart
5. Life’s A Gas – Lucinda Williams
6. Solid Gold, Easy Action – Peaches
7. Dawn Storm – Børns
8. Hippy Gumbo – Beth Orton
9. I Love To Boogie – King Khan
10. Beltane Walk – Gaby Moreno
11. Bang A Gong (Get It On) – U2 feat. Elton John
12. Diamond Meadows – John Cameron Mitchell
13. Ballrooms Of Mars – Emily Haines
CD 2
14. Main Man – Father John Misty
15. Rock On – Perry Farrell
16. The Street and Babe Shadow – Elysian Fields
17. The Leopards – Gavin Friday
18. Metal Guru – Nena
19. Teenage Dream – Marc Almond
20. Organ Blues – Helga Davis
21. Planet Queen – Todd Rundgren
22. Great Horse – Jessie Harris
23. Mambo Sun – Sean Lennon and Charlotte Kemp Muhl
24. Pilgrim’s Tale – Victoria Williams with Julian Lennon
25. Bang A Gong (Get It On) Reprise – David Johansen
26. She Was Born To Be My Unicorn / Ride A White Swan – Maria McKee
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook