Nick Cave Covers T.Rex For Marc Bolan Tribute Album

Australia’s Nick Cave has covered Marc Bolan’s T.Rex track ‘Cosmic Dancer’ for the tribute album ‘AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan & T.Rex’.

The original album was planned for release in 2017 to mark Marc Bolan’s 70th birthday (had he lived). The album is now scheduled for 4 September.

Artists featured on the album include Joan Jett, Todd Rundgren, Julian Lennon, Beth Orton and U2 collaborating with Elton John.

Marc Bolan fronted T.Rex up until his death on 16 September 1977 at age 29. His girlfriend Gloria Jones was driving him home when the car struck a fence, then a tree, killing Bolan instantly.

His funeral was attended by David Bowie, Rod Stewart and Steve Harley.

CD 1

1. Children Of The Revolution – Kesha

2. Cosmic Dancer – Nick Cave

3. Jeepster – Joan Jett

4. Scenescof – Devendra Banhart

5. Life’s A Gas – Lucinda Williams

6. Solid Gold, Easy Action – Peaches

7. Dawn Storm – Børns

8. Hippy Gumbo – Beth Orton

9. I Love To Boogie – King Khan

10. Beltane Walk – Gaby Moreno

11. Bang A Gong (Get It On) – U2 feat. Elton John

12. Diamond Meadows – John Cameron Mitchell

13. Ballrooms Of Mars – Emily Haines

CD 2

14. Main Man – Father John Misty

15. Rock On – Perry Farrell

16. The Street and Babe Shadow – Elysian Fields

17. The Leopards – Gavin Friday

18. Metal Guru – Nena

19. Teenage Dream – Marc Almond

20. Organ Blues – Helga Davis

21. Planet Queen – Todd Rundgren

22. Great Horse – Jessie Harris

23. Mambo Sun – Sean Lennon and Charlotte Kemp Muhl

24. Pilgrim’s Tale – Victoria Williams with Julian Lennon

25. Bang A Gong (Get It On) Reprise – David Johansen

26. She Was Born To Be My Unicorn / Ride A White Swan – Maria McKee

