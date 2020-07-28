 Nick Cave Requests A Grand Piano - Noise11.com
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, 2013, Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, 2013, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Nick Cave Requests A Grand Piano

by Music-News.com on July 29, 2020

in News

Nick Cave has nursed a bruised ego after attempting to ‘sell’ his soul to land a free Fazioli piano.

In the latest post on his The Red Hand Files blog, the musician recalled playing the rare handmade instrument during a solo piano performance, titled Idiot Prayer: Nick Cave Alone at Alexandra Palace, which was recorded a month ago and released last week.

“The moment I sat down at the Fazioli, its warm, soft, nuanced sound spoke to me like no piano had spoken to me before,” he wrote.

Cave found himself desperate to upgrade from his old piano. Despite previously refusing to cash in on his fame, he felt this time it was necessary to land him one of the coveted Fazioli creations.

“So I said to my manager – Time to sell my soul. Time to make a call and get me a Fazioli,” he shared, “My manager said – Consider it done!”

The task would prove to be a lot harder than expected, with a representative for the Italian instrument firm initially confusing the singer with actor Nicolas Cage, and then admitting they had never heard of Cave – before hanging up.

Cave convinced his manager to try again, but the request was snubbed once more, even after the manager asked a woman at the company if he could speak to Mr Fazioli directly.

He added: “And the woman says – No. And my manager says – Listen, my fucking job’s on the line here. And she hangs up.”

Cave went on to accept he will have to continue dreaming about the day he receives his own Fazioli.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

