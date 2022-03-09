Nick Cave To Perform At Hanging Rock In November - Noise11.com

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis will perform two shows at Hanging Rock in the Macedon Ranges in November as part of his upcoming Australian tour.

The Hanging Rock event will also feature Courtney Barnett.

Cave had previously told fans that a Australian tour would take place later this year. Dates for the other cities are yet to be announced.

Cave’s new movie ‘This Much I Know To Be True’ will premiere on 11 May. ‘This Much I Know To Be True’ follows Nick Cave and Warren Ellis through the creation and recording of their last two albums Ghosteen (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds) and Carnage (Nick Cave & Warren Ellis).

Nick Cave & Warren Ellis will perform at Hanging Rock in the Macedon Ranges on 25 and 26 November.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



