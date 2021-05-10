 Nick Mason Takes Brian Johnson For A Ride In His £40m Ferrari - Noise11.com
Brian Johnson AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Brian Johnson AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Nick Mason Takes Brian Johnson For A Ride In His £40m Ferrari

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on May 10, 2021

in News

Nick Mason of Pink Floyd owns a £40m Ferrari and AC/DC’s Brian Johnson got a ride in it.

Mason is the owner of a Ferrari 250 GTO. He purchased the car in 1978 for £35,000 with the royalties he received from Pink Floyd’s ‘Dark Side of the Moon’. In 1987 he used the car as collateral to finance Floyd’s ‘Momentary Lapse of Reason’ tour. That year and the following year, Pink Floyd were the highest grossing ticket selling band in the world.

Now the car has reached £40 million is value. That is $US55 million or $AUD71 million.

So check out the car.

An extract from the fantastic Nick Mason episode of A Life On The Road. Nick arrived by helicopter and took Brian for a spin in his £40M Ferrari 250 GTO – the car that helped finance Pink Floyd’s Momentary Lapse Of Reason tour.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Paul McCartney stamps
Paul McCartney To Be Featured In UK Stamp Series

Ever wanted to lick the back of Paul McCartney’s head? Well now you can with a new stamp series coming from the UK’s Royal Mail.

11 hours ago
Richard Clapton at Bakehouse photo by Ros O'Gorman
Richard Clapton To Take Music Is Love On Tour

With the absence of international tours, Australian artists are upscaling to some of their biggest tours in years. Richard Clapton has announced his Music Is Love Australian tour, taking him to major venues across Australia’s biggest cities including Melbourne’s Palais Theatre and Brisbane’s QPAC.

4 days ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
Ronnie Wood Becomes Ambassador for Turn Up For Recovery

Ronnie Wood is the new ambassador for Turn Up For Recovery, a charity supporting the recovery of addicts.

4 days ago
Bruce Springsteen photo by Ros O'Gorman
Bruce Springsteen To Receive Woody Guthrie Prize

Bruce Springsteen is set to be honoured with the Woody Guthrie prize.

5 days ago
David Greenfield of The Stranglers
The Stranglers Honor Dave Greenfield

The Stranglers pay tribute to late keyboard player Dave Greenfield on their new album, 'Dark Matters'.

5 days ago
Fabulous Caprettos
Meet The Fabulous Caprettos, Australia’s Newest Supergroup

Introducing The Fabulous Caprettos, Australia’s newest supergroup featuring Daryl Braithwaite, Russell Morris, Jack Jones of Southern Sons and Rai Thistlethwayte of Thirsty Merc.

5 days ago
Van Morrison photo by Ros O'Gorman
Cranky Van Morrison Takes Aim At Facebook On New Album

After spending last year spreading Covid conspiracy theories, Van Morrison is still in cranky mode on his new album ‘Latest Record Project Volume 1’.

6 days ago