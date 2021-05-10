Nick Mason Takes Brian Johnson For A Ride In His £40m Ferrari - Noise11.com

Nick Mason of Pink Floyd owns a £40m Ferrari and AC/DC’s Brian Johnson got a ride in it.

Mason is the owner of a Ferrari 250 GTO. He purchased the car in 1978 for £35,000 with the royalties he received from Pink Floyd’s ‘Dark Side of the Moon’. In 1987 he used the car as collateral to finance Floyd’s ‘Momentary Lapse of Reason’ tour. That year and the following year, Pink Floyd were the highest grossing ticket selling band in the world.

Now the car has reached £40 million is value. That is $US55 million or $AUD71 million.

So check out the car.

An extract from the fantastic Nick Mason episode of A Life On The Road. Nick arrived by helicopter and took Brian for a spin in his £40M Ferrari 250 GTO – the car that helped finance Pink Floyd’s Momentary Lapse Of Reason tour.

