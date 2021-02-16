 Nicki Minaj Father Killed In Hit and Run - Noise11.com
Nicki Minaj Father Killed In Hit and Run

by Paul Cashmere on February 16, 2021

in News

Robert Maraj, the father of rapper Nicki Minaj, has died after being involved in a hit and run in New York.

Maraj was walking around Mineola, Long Island at around 6:15pm last Friday 12 February when he was struck by a car. He died the next day.

Nicki Minaj was born Onika Maraj in 1982. She is 38, Her father was 64.

