Nicki Minaj Father Killed In Hit and Run - Noise11.com

Robert Maraj, the father of rapper Nicki Minaj, has died after being involved in a hit and run in New York.
Maraj was walking around Mineola, Long Island at around 6:15pm last Friday 12 February when he was struck by a car. He died the next day.
Nicki Minaj was born Onika Maraj in 1982. She is 38, Her father was 64.
