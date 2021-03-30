 Nike Sues Lil Nas X Over Satan Shoes - Noise11.com
Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X

Nike Sues Lil Nas X Over Satan Shoes

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on March 30, 2021

in News

Sports shoe brand Nike is suing rapper Lil Nas X over his new line of ‘Satan Shoes’.

Lil Nas X has released his limited edition Satin Shoes though brand company MSCHF. The shoes are modeled on Nike’s Air Max 97s. Each pair contains a drop of human blood.

MSCHF has released 666 pairs of Satan Shoes and sells them for $1,018. All 666 pairs have sold out.

The company uses Nike’s without authorization and modifies the shoe to its unique style. They add the drop of blood, ink and a pentagram. Nike claims the resale is damaging to its brand as consumers assume they are Nike authorized products.

In 2019 MSCHF released the limited edition ‘Jesus Shoes’. Each one of those shoes contained 600ccs of water from the River Jordan. Nike did not object to the Jesus shoes but the Satan Shoes have pushed the company over the line.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Justin Bieber in Sydney photo by Ros O'Gorman, music news, noise11.com
Australian Charts: Justin Bieber ‘Justice’ Is The Number One Album

Justin Bieber's sixth studio album called "Justice" becomes his fourth No.1 album in Australia and also his seventh Top 10 entry.

3 days ago
Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini Replaces Kelly Clarkson On The Voice

Country star Kelsea Ballerini has replaced sick Kelly Clarkson on U.S. talent show The Voice.

6 days ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Set To Release First Vault Song

Taylor Swift is set to release the first song in her ‘From the Vault’ series on Thursday (25.03.21).

6 days ago
Royal Blood, noise11
Royal Blood To Perform As Avatars

Royal Blood will perform as avatars at The Bloxy Awards this weekend.

7 days ago
Rag n Bone
Rag’n’Bone Man Shares New Song ‘Fall In Love Again’

Rag'n'Bone Man has shared his new single, 'Fall In Love Again'.

7 days ago
John Mayer photo, Deni Bluesfest 2014, Ros O'Gorman
John Mayer Has Completed A New Album

John Mayer has finished his new album. Mayer told fans on TikTok that he has been "chilling" and getting his friends' opinions on his follow-up to 2017's ‘The Search For Everything’.

March 23, 2021
Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia
Australian Charts: Dua Lipa ‘Future Nostalgia’ Is No 1

After almost one year of charting, the second Dua Lipa album "Future Nostalgia" climbs back up to No.1 in Australia for a second stay in the top spot.

March 22, 2021