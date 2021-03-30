Nike Sues Lil Nas X Over Satan Shoes - Noise11.com

Sports shoe brand Nike is suing rapper Lil Nas X over his new line of ‘Satan Shoes’.

Lil Nas X has released his limited edition Satin Shoes though brand company MSCHF. The shoes are modeled on Nike’s Air Max 97s. Each pair contains a drop of human blood.

MSCHF has released 666 pairs of Satan Shoes and sells them for $1,018. All 666 pairs have sold out.

The company uses Nike’s without authorization and modifies the shoe to its unique style. They add the drop of blood, ink and a pentagram. Nike claims the resale is damaging to its brand as consumers assume they are Nike authorized products.

In 2019 MSCHF released the limited edition ‘Jesus Shoes’. Each one of those shoes contained 600ccs of water from the River Jordan. Nike did not object to the Jesus shoes but the Satan Shoes have pushed the company over the line.

