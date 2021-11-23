Nile Rodgers Is Recording Kaiser Chiefs - Noise11.com

Kaiser Chiefs are recording new music with Nile Rodgers.

Kaiser Chiefs have been hard at work on their eighth album and frontman Ricky Wilson has been penning new songs with the Chic legend, although he’s admitted fans are unlikely to hear their efforts this year.

He exclusively told BANG Showbiz: “There is always an album on the horizon, just working out how far the horizon is.

“I don’t know when, we have a lot of material, just been in the studio last week with Nile Rodgers and been writing stuff with him.

“You’ll probably hear something from those sessions in spring.”

When it comes to finding inspiration for new music, Wilson admitted ideas often come to him in dreams and he sneaks out of bed in the middle of the night to avoid disturbing wife Grace while he jots down his thoughts.

He said: “I have to sneak off in the middle of the night with something in my head and record it in the bathroom. I’m not allowed to do it in the bed anymore because it wakes Grace up…

“It’s not a complete song it’s an idea but I try to grab hold of those as quickly as I can. Always write it down or record a voice note as soon as you wake up.

“It always happens to me when I’m worried about stuff, that’s when I’m most creative in my dreams.”

He has also been exercising his creativity by building a foot-high dog out of his old mobile phone boxes after being challenged by Three, the UK’s fastest 5G network, to create something on the theme of connectivity.

Asked why he chose to build a model of his dog, he explained: “What’s my dog to do with connectivity? basically I’ve got a lot of pictures of my dog on the internet and that is how I get a lot of people liking my pictures.

“I found that through my dog I’ve become a lot more of an open and connected person so that’s why I decided to make my dog sculpture out of phone boxes.”

Ricky – who was joined by renowned paper artists Andy Singleton and Annemarieke Kloosterhof in creating works of art for the initiative – hopes others will also put their old smartphone boxes to a creative use after a survey showed 90% of Brits hang onto old smartphone boxes for more than three months after purchase and the average UK adult has kept hold of at least two boxes

He said: “I thank Three for letting me do it and I would encourage anyone that wants to learn how to do anything with paper art to learn and you can.”

Ricky Wilson and Three UK are inspiring the nation to get creative with their old smartphone boxes this Black Friday. To see Ricky’s design, with the rest of these amazing paper sculptures in detail and for a chance of winning one, visit @ThreeUK on Instagram.

