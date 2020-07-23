 Nils Lofgren To Release Live Album From Inbetween E Street Band and Crazy Horse Duties - Noise11.com
Nils Lofgren photo by Ros O'Gorman

Nils Lofgren To Release Live Album From Inbetween E Street Band and Crazy Horse Duties

by Paul Cashmere on July 24, 2020

in News

Nils Lofgren is shaping up to be the hardest working man in showbiz. When you work with both the E Street Band and Crazy Horse its hard to imagine there is any free time inbetween. Nils found some and managed to squeeze a live album out if it.

Mind you, Nils doesn’t get much time to tour solo. This was from his first solo tour in 15 years.

‘Weathered’ features his own band Andy Newmark on drums (John Lennon, Sly Stone, David Bowie, Eric Clapton…) Kevin McCormick on bass, vocals (Crosby, Stills and Nash, Jackson Browne, Melissa Ethridge, Keb’ Mo’…) Cindy Mizelle on vocals (Luther Vandross, Whitney Houston, Steely Dan, Bruce Springsteen…) and Tom Lofgren on guitars, keyboards, vocals, who’s been playing with Nils since his early band Grin.

“All the band members are old friends used to being encouraged to stretch out and improvise with me,” he explains.

Nils has been performing live for over 50 years. “We kept the shows reckless and fun with a lot of jamming and interaction. Tour bussing from town to town all over America, we all brought our collective experience and love for performing to every show,” Nils reflects. “Turning up to ‘eleven’ and wailing inside this amazing band was a joy and revelation to me, having been away from playing with my own electric band for so long. Proud to share this rough and ready collection that breathes new life and inspiration into the best of my songs.

“After 51 years on the road, I’m so grateful to have been inspired by this band and our audiences as never before!”

The album features two Lou Reed/Nils Lofgren songs from the recent ‘Blue With Lou’ album ‘Don’t Let Your Guard Down’ and ‘Give’. There is a 14-minute version of ‘Girl In Motion’, the occasional cover ‘Papa Was A Rolling Stone’ and his solo signature tune ‘I Came To Dance’.

‘Weathered’ will be released on 21 August.
Disc One:
Daddy Dream
Across the Tracks
Rock or Not
Girl in Motion
Walkin’ Nerve
Too Many Miles
Too Blue to Play
Big Tears Fall

Disc Two:
Don’t Let Your Guard Down
Give
Tender Love
Like Rain
No Mercy
Mind Your Own Business
Jam /Papa Was a Rolling Stone
I Came to Dance

