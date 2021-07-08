NIMA Nominees Revealed - Noise11.com

The Kid Laroi, Baker Boy and Sycco lead the 2021 National Indigenous Music Awards nominations.

NIMAs’ Creative Director Ben Graetz says, “This year, as we focus on healing and reflection, we have the wonderful opportunity to reconnect as a community to discover and celebrate the magic of music from both up-and-coming and established First Nation artists.

“The finalists are some of the most talented musicians across the country and the world, and we are proud to be able to provide a platform for their musical craft to be recognised.”

NATIONAL INDIGENOUS MUSIC AWARDS

SATURDAY, AUGUST 7, AT 7.30PM AEST ON NITV

& ONLINE PLATFORMS

2021 NIMAs FINALISTS

Artist of the Year

Sycco

Birdz

Miiesha

Baker Boy

The Kid LAROI

Jessica Mauboy

Album of the Year

Tia Gostelow – Chrysalis

The Kid LAROI – F*ck Love

Leah Flanagan – Colour by Number

Made For This – JK-47

Benny Walker – Chosen Line

Song of the Year

Baker Boy, Dallas Woods, Sampa The Great – Better

Days

Birdz – Bagi-la-m Bargan

Miiesha – Damaged

The Kid LAROI – Without You

Sycco – Dribble

New Talent of the Year

J-MILLA

Beddy Rays

King Stingray

Budjerah

Chasing Ghosts

Film Clip of the Year

Budjerah – Higher

Baker Boy – Ride ft. Yirrmal

Troy Cassar-Daley – Back On Country

Sycco – My Ways

Tia Gostelow – Two Lovers

Community Clip of the Year

Kakadu Collective and Victor Rostron – Mayali

Dunghutti community in South West Rocks – Fig Tree

Mob – ‘Barrunba (Dreaming)’

Gunbalanya School – Stories of the Land

Gunbalanya School – Talk About Emotions

Students of Peppimenarti School – Stand Strong

Indigenous Language Award of the Year

Guwanbal Gurruwiwi and Netanela Mizrahii – The Djari Project

Shellie Morris and Jason Durrurrnga – Dharuk Gurtha

Garrangali Band – Tongues of the Fire

Stuart Joel Nuggett – I Am That Man/Ngaaya-Baaya

Stuart Joel Nuggett – Monsoon/Kuyubulu

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments