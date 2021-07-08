NIMA Nominees Revealed - Noise11.com

The Kid Laroi, Baker Boy and Sycco lead the 2021 National Indigenous Music Awards nominations.
NIMAs’ Creative Director Ben Graetz says, “This year, as we focus on healing and reflection, we have the wonderful opportunity to reconnect as a community to discover and celebrate the magic of music from both up-and-coming and established First Nation artists.
“The finalists are some of the most talented musicians across the country and the world, and we are proud to be able to provide a platform for their musical craft to be recognised.”
NATIONAL INDIGENOUS MUSIC AWARDS
SATURDAY, AUGUST 7, AT 7.30PM AEST ON NITV
& ONLINE PLATFORMS
2021 NIMAs FINALISTS
Artist of the Year
Sycco
Birdz
Miiesha
Baker Boy
The Kid LAROI
Jessica Mauboy
Album of the Year
Tia Gostelow – Chrysalis
The Kid LAROI – F*ck Love
Leah Flanagan – Colour by Number
Made For This – JK-47
Benny Walker – Chosen Line
Song of the Year
Baker Boy, Dallas Woods, Sampa The Great – Better
Days
Birdz – Bagi-la-m Bargan
Miiesha – Damaged
The Kid LAROI – Without You
Sycco – Dribble
New Talent of the Year
J-MILLA
Beddy Rays
King Stingray
Budjerah
Chasing Ghosts
Film Clip of the Year
Budjerah – Higher
Baker Boy – Ride ft. Yirrmal
Troy Cassar-Daley – Back On Country
Sycco – My Ways
Tia Gostelow – Two Lovers
Community Clip of the Year
Kakadu Collective and Victor Rostron – Mayali
Dunghutti community in South West Rocks – Fig Tree
Mob – ‘Barrunba (Dreaming)’
Gunbalanya School – Stories of the Land
Gunbalanya School – Talk About Emotions
Students of Peppimenarti School – Stand Strong
Indigenous Language Award of the Year
Guwanbal Gurruwiwi and Netanela Mizrahii – The Djari Project
Shellie Morris and Jason Durrurrnga – Dharuk Gurtha
Garrangali Band – Tongues of the Fire
Stuart Joel Nuggett – I Am That Man/Ngaaya-Baaya
Stuart Joel Nuggett – Monsoon/Kuyubulu
