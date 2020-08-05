Noel Gallagher Is Planning A Covers Album

Noel Gallagher has hinted he could be set to put his own spin on classics by the likes of The Smiths and Burt Bacharach for a new project now he has his own home studio.

Gallagher is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper’s Wired column as saying: “I’d like to do a covers album, now I’m going to have my own studio and I can be there all the time there’s no reason for me not to knock out an old cover between 6 and 7 in the evening.

“I would do a good ‘This Guy’s In Love With You’ by Burt Bacharach, ‘There Is A Light That Never Goes Out’ by The Smiths and a song by a band from Liverpool called Shack.”

Last month, Noel revealed to his pal Matt Morgan on his ‘Funny How?’ podcast that he’s been back in the studio.

The 53-year-old rocker’s idea for a covers project comes after he recently admitted he wouldn’t care if he never wrote another song.

Noel – who was the chief songwriter in the Britpop group – feels fulfilled by his extensive back catalogue, and if he never put pen to paper again, it wouldn’t be the end of the world.

He said: “If I never wrote another fucking song in my entire life, I’d be happy with what I’ve done, I wouldn’t give a fuck.”

Before hitting the studio again, Noel had admitted he was “ready to call it a day” earlier this year.

He said: “I’m ready to call it a day, actually. I’m ready to stop touring for a while. I’m ready to take a big chunk of time off.”

Noel – who has daughter Anais, 20, with ex-wife Meg Mathews and sons Sonny, nine and Donovan, 12, with spouse Sara MacDonald – insisted fans might not get much more new material from him or gigs.

He added: “I can see myself not producing as much material and touring every five to six years, as opposed to every two or three.

“I’m 52 now. By the time I finish the next tour I’ll be 58, so that’s nearly 60. You don’t know how you’re going to feel physically. You’re gonna think, ‘Can I be fucking arsed to be away from the kids?'”

Besides Oasis, Noel has released three studio albums with his High Flying Birds, most recently 2017’s ‘Who Built the Moon?’, plus a slew of EPs, including March’s ‘Blue Moon Rising’.

