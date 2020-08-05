 Noel Gallagher Is Planning A Covers Album - Noise11.com
Noel Gallagher photo by Ros O'Gorman

Noel Gallagher photo by Ros O'Gorman

Noel Gallagher Is Planning A Covers Album

by Music-News.com on August 6, 2020

in News

Noel Gallagher has hinted he could be set to put his own spin on classics by the likes of The Smiths and Burt Bacharach for a new project now he has his own home studio.

Gallagher is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper’s Wired column as saying: “I’d like to do a covers album, now I’m going to have my own studio and I can be there all the time there’s no reason for me not to knock out an old cover between 6 and 7 in the evening.

“I would do a good ‘This Guy’s In Love With You’ by Burt Bacharach, ‘There Is A Light That Never Goes Out’ by The Smiths and a song by a band from Liverpool called Shack.”

Last month, Noel revealed to his pal Matt Morgan on his ‘Funny How?’ podcast that he’s been back in the studio.

The 53-year-old rocker’s idea for a covers project comes after he recently admitted he wouldn’t care if he never wrote another song.

Noel – who was the chief songwriter in the Britpop group – feels fulfilled by his extensive back catalogue, and if he never put pen to paper again, it wouldn’t be the end of the world.

He said: “If I never wrote another fucking song in my entire life, I’d be happy with what I’ve done, I wouldn’t give a fuck.”

Before hitting the studio again, Noel had admitted he was “ready to call it a day” earlier this year.

He said: “I’m ready to call it a day, actually. I’m ready to stop touring for a while. I’m ready to take a big chunk of time off.”

Noel – who has daughter Anais, 20, with ex-wife Meg Mathews and sons Sonny, nine and Donovan, 12, with spouse Sara MacDonald – insisted fans might not get much more new material from him or gigs.

He added: “I can see myself not producing as much material and touring every five to six years, as opposed to every two or three.

“I’m 52 now. By the time I finish the next tour I’ll be 58, so that’s nearly 60. You don’t know how you’re going to feel physically. You’re gonna think, ‘Can I be fucking arsed to be away from the kids?'”

Besides Oasis, Noel has released three studio albums with his High Flying Birds, most recently 2017’s ‘Who Built the Moon?’, plus a slew of EPs, including March’s ‘Blue Moon Rising’.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Noel Gallagher, NGHFB - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Noel Gallagher, NGHFB - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Noel Gallagher, NGHFB - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Noel Gallagher, NGHFB - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Corey Taylor
Corey Taylor Concerned For Kanye West Mental Well-Being

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor is growing increasingly concerned about Kanye West's mental wellbeing.

2 days ago
Kevin Rowland of Dexys Midnight Runners performs at the Harvest Festival at Werribee Park on 11 November 2012. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kevin Rowland Explains 1999 ‘My Beauty’ Cover

The Dexys Midnight Runners singer Kevin Rowland has opened up on his 1999 solo album and its artwork, which featured the musician in a ballgown and stockings.

3 days ago
Sheryl Crow at Margaret Court Arena. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sheryl Crow Updates ‘Woman In The White House’ for 2020 Election

Sheryl Crow has gone back to her 2012 political song ‘Woman In The White House’ to recreate a new 2020 version for fans.

4 days ago
Corey Taylor
Slipknot and Stone Sour Frontman Corey Taylor To Release His First Solo Album

Corey Taylor of both Slipknot and Stone Sour will release his debut solo album in October.

7 days ago
Marilyn Manson
Hear Marilyn Manson’s New Song ‘We Are Chaos’ Produced By Shooter Jennings

Shooter Jennings is an unusual choice as producer for Marilyn Manson but its happened.

7 days ago
Malik B The Roots
Malik B of The Roots Dies Aged 47

Malik B (Malik Abdul Balik) of The Roots has died at age 47 the band has confirmed.

7 days ago
Melanie C To Release Album In October

Spice Girls' Melanie C has just dropped the third single, 'In and Out Of Love', which follows 'Who I Am' and 'Blame It On Me', and now she's unveiled her upcoming eighth solo album - which had been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic - on social media.

July 30, 2020