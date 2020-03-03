Noel Gallagher Talks Up One Off Oasis Reunion

Noel Gallagher has talked about the idea of doing a one-off Oasis reunion gig.

Gallagher’s former guitarist has been adamant that he will not be getting the band back together, due to his on-going feud with frontman and sibling Liam Gallagher – who he has been at war with ever since the group split after a backstage bust-up between the siblings at their final gig in Paris in 2009.

However, British photographer Kevin Cummins – who took snaps of Oasis in their early days – has revealed the ‘Wonderwall’ hitmaker chatted with him about how the band would only need to do one major gig because these days people film concerts on their phones, so it would be shared across the web, but Noel told Kevin that it “wouldn’t be the same”.

Speaking to The Quietus, Kevin said: “I went to the football [at the Etihad Stadium] with Noel the other day and we were talking about that and how if Oasis reformed they would only have to do one gig because it would be telecast round the world, it could be streamed live everywhere and they could do another Knebworth but they could play to billions of people on the same evening.

“They probably would work again afterwards but they wouldn’t need to do it again [after that], it could just be one show.

“Noel was saying, ‘Well, it wouldn’t be the same, because there would be 200,000 people watching it through their phones’.

“He said, ‘We were the last band really where you could go to a gig and nobody was taking pictures, and that’s what made it exciting’.

“It’s not exciting when you go to see a band and you can barely see them, you’re having to watch them on three people in front of you’s iPhone, so there’s no connection.

“You go to a live event to be excited.

“What do these people do when they film it on their phones?

“Do they go home that night and say, ‘I went to a great gig. I didn’t see it but I’ve got some really shaky footage’.

“There’s no point to it.”

Liam – who has launched a successful solo career like his brother – recently said he thinks a reunion is inevitable because Noel is “greedy”.

The 47-year-old rocker suggested his estranged older sibling won’t be able to keep rejecting lucrative offers to get the group back together.

He said: “The geezer’s egos out of control.”

Noel, 52, recently rubbished rumours he turned down £100 million to reunite with the band, but in response, Liam insisted that the money was offered to them.

He said: “Let me tell you this: it has been offered and he knows about it.

“He’s obviously gonna say no, because he’d like to be the person to break the news to people because he’s the fucking oracle. And obviously I’m his little brother, whos doing well and I’m here to spoil the fucking party.”

He added: “It’s not been put on the table; it’s just been booted around.

“It is gonna happen, believe you me – it’s gonna happen very fucking soon because he’s greedy and he loves money and he knows that it’s got to happen soon or it won’t happen.”

