NOFX and Frank Turner Cover Each Other For Shared Album

LA punks NOFX and UK punk Frank Turner have made an album together where they each cover the others songs.

The resulting ‘West Coast vs Wessex’ will be released in July.

“I listened to all his records, and I picked the ones that I thought I could make more interesting,” notes Fat Mike of NOFX. “What I did is change a lot of chords. Frank, he beats me in the singing department. So I can’t sing better than he can, but I can maybe throw in a melody here or there or chord that he hadn’t thought of.”

Turner said, “I didn’t want to just do straight covers of anything. I wanted to try and pick songs where I felt like me and my band could bring something different to the table. But it did strike me that it would be cool to demonstrate to the casual NOFX fan, who doesn’t know who I am, that I am actually a fan. I didn’t just go to Spotify and pick the five most-listened-to songs.”

The first two songs from the album are:

NOFX – Thatcher Fucked The Kids

Frank Turner – Bob

West Coast Vs. Wessex track-listing

1.Substitute

2. Worse Things Happen At Sea

3. Thatcher Fucked The Kids

4. Ballad Of Me And My Friends

5. Glory Hallelujah

6. Scavenger Type

7. Bob

8. Eat The Meek

9. Perfect Government

10. Falling In Love

