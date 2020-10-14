 Oasis 'Wonderwall' Has Been Streamed Over 1 Billion Times - Noise11.com
Noel Gallagher photo by Ros O'Gorman

Noel Gallagher photo by Ros O'Gorman

Oasis ‘Wonderwall’ Has Been Streamed Over 1 Billion Times

by Music-News.com on October 14, 2020

in News

Oasis ‘Wonderwall’ – which featured on the Britpop band’s second studio album, ‘(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?’ – has had a resurgence on the streaming platform thanks to the recent release of the 25th anniversary edition of the 1995 album, helping it to achieve the impressive milestone of one billion streams.

‘Wonderwall’ was released as a single on October 30, 1995, and so the latest achievement comes just weeks ahead of the track’s own 25th anniversary.

The single was also revealed recently by BBC Radio 2 as number one in the Official Top 50 Britpop Songs with sales of 1.4 million, as Oasis claimed over half of the top 10 titles with six tracks.

‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’ – which was recently released on limited edition picture disc and silver coloured vinyl with remastered audio to mark its 25th anniversary – is also currently number three in the Official Album Chart, marking the highest chart position for the record since August 1996, with a 640 percent sales increase week on week.

The album is also currently number one in the Official Vinyl Album Chart, and is the UK’s third best selling studio album of all time, as well as having a global sales total in excess of 22 million.

The iconic Manchester band’s back catalogue has also seen huge growth recently as ‘Time Flies 1994 – 2009’, ‘Definitely Maybe’ and ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’ have remained in the Official Album Chart throughout 2020.

Oasis split in 2009 following a fight between brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher, who are still at loggerheads to this day.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam photo by Ros O'Gorman
Pearl Jam To Mark 30th Anniversary Streaming Live Show

Pearl Jam are marking the 30th anniversary of their first-ever live concert by streaming a "never-seen-before” show in full colour.

1 day ago
Brian Johnson AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
AC/DC Shares Second PWR/UP Teaser

AC/DC has powered up more from 'PWR/UP' with the release of a second teaser sharing yet another riff.

3 days ago
Jimmy Barnes at Red Hot Summer
Jimmy Barnes Releases Killing Time With the Australian Chamber Orchestra

With the release of the third Jimmy Barnes book ‘Killing Time’ Jimmy has released a new version of the song originally recorded with Cold Chisel, this time with the Australian Chamber Orchestra.

6 days ago
Stone Temple Pilots Purple
Stone Temple Pilots To Live Stream Purple

Stone Temple Pilots will perform the classic ‘Purple’ album on 16 October.

6 days ago
Dizzee Rascal. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.
Noel Gallagher To Feature On Dizzee Rascal Album

Dizzee Rascal, who releases his new album, 'E3 AF', later this week - revealed in May that he asked the former Oasis guitarist to lay down a hook on one of his songs, and now Noel Gallagher has done just that.

7 days ago
AC/DC PWRUP
AC/DC Debut ‘Shot In The Dark’ from PWR/UP

AC/DC’s new song ‘Shot In The Dark’ has arrived.

October 7, 2020
Robbie Williams Heavy Entertainment Tour at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 24 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Robbie Williams and Shaun Ryder Have Co-Written A Song Together

Robbie Williams and Shaun Ryder have a common interest in UFOs, and as well as bonding over their alleged alien sightings, Robbie has revealed the pair penned a song, which he's hoping will be released next year.

October 7, 2020