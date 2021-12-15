OG and Current Wiggles ReWiggle The Classics With Famous Friends - Noise11.com

The original ‘OG’ Wiggles Murray Cook, Jeff Fatt and Greg Page, have joined the current Wiggles Anthony Field, Simon Pryce and Lachy Gillespie and new members Tsehay Hawkins, Evie Ferris, John Pearce and Kelly Hamilton and their famous friends for a reWiggling of their classic hits.

Some of those friends are Spacey Jane, DZ Deathrays, The Chats, Stella Donnelly, San Cisco, Emily Wurramara, Polish Club, Dami Im, Donny Benet, Emma Donovan and The Putbacks, Custard, Melbourne Ska Orchestra and Luca Brasi

Wiggles founder and Blue Wiggle Anthony Field, remarked, “It’s been really enjoyable, and also so humbling, hearing all these wonderful artists doing their versions of Wiggles songs – they’re all so very talented. And it’s been a real thrill to get back in the studio together with all the Wiggles – the current members and the OG’s – to record some cover versions of our own. We had so much fun doing ‘Elephant’ for Like A Version, and now we’re really excited for people to hear what we’ve cooked up for this record!”

The new album features:

TRACK LISTING

SIDE ONE: PERFORMED BY VARIOUS ARTISTS

Including:

· DZ Deathrays – ‘Hot Potato’

· Spacey Jane – ‘D.O.R.O.T.H.Y (My Favourite Dinosaur)’

· Stella Donnelly – ‘Ba Ba Da Bicycle Ride’

· The Chats – ‘Can You (Point Your Fingers and Do the Twist?)’

· Emily Wurramara – ‘Dressing Up’

· Polish Club – ‘Apples & Bananas’

· Donny Benet – ‘Sicily (I Want to Go)’

· San Cisco – ‘H.O.L.I.D.A.Y.’

· Custard – ‘Do the Propeller!’

· Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – ‘Say the Dance, Do the Dance’

· Dami Im – ‘Big Red Car’

· Luca Brasi – ‘The Shimmie Shake’

· Melbourne Ska Orchestra – ‘We’re All Fruit Salad!’

+ more TBA

SIDE TWO: PERFORMED BY THE WIGGLES

Including:

· ‘Elephant’ (original by Tame Impala)

· ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ (original by Queen)

· ‘Umbrella’ (original by Rhianna)

· ‘Thunderstruck’ (original by AC/DC)

· ‘Pub Feed’ (original by The Chats)

· ‘Sunday Girl’ (original by Blondie)

· ‘Get on the Good Foot’ (original by James Brown)

· ‘Praise You’ (original by Fatboy Slim)

· ‘Brand New Key’ (original by Melanie)

· ‘She’s a Rainbow’ (original by The Rolling Stones)

· ‘Live It Up’ (original by Mental As Anything)

· ‘Shipping Up to Boston’ (original by Dropkick Murphys)

+ more TBA

*not final track listing

And with that The OG Wiggles will tour with a few friends in 2022.

THE WIGGLES AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2022

Daytime shows, + night-time OG Wiggles concerts

In 2022, The Wiggles will hit the road for a massive national Arena tour, with daytime shows from the newly expanded line-up, and night-time shows from The OG Wiggles (for audiences aged 15+). The OG Wiggles shows will feature support from a rotating cast of artists including The Polish Club, DZ Deathrays, Planet, and others to be announced shortly.

Saturday, 12th February | Darwin Entertainment Centre, NT

Saturday, 19th February | Derwent Entertainment Centre, TAS

Saturday, 12th March | Rod Laver Arena, VIC

Saturday, 9th April | RAC Arena Perth, WA

Saturday, 23rd April | Qudos Bank Arena, NSW

Saturday, 30th April | Brisbane Entertainment Centre, QLD

Saturday, 7th May | Adelaide Entertainment Centre, SA

