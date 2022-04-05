Olivia Harrison On Winning First Grammy For George Harrison’s All Things Must Pass’ - Noise11.com

It has taken 50 years for the George Harrison masterpiece ‘All Things Must Pass’ to win a Grammy Award.

‘All Things Music Pass’ was nominated for Album of the Year at the 1972 Grammy Awards but lost to Carole King’s ‘Tapestry’. George’s ‘My Sweet Lord’ was also nominated for Grammy Record of the Year in 1972 but again lost to Carole King for her song ‘It’s Too Late.

In 2014 the album was finally added to the Grammy Hall of Fame. The 2022 award was for the 50th anniversary reissue. The album won ‘Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package Award’.

“This is the 50th anniversary of this record and I guess it’s here to stay. It’s here for you, this music is filled with hope and compassion and healing and rock and roll,” said Olivia Harrison. “I want to thank the support of Universal, Paul Hicks for remixing this epic album, David Zonshine, Rachel Cooper, Darren Evans for his design work, but really Dhani Harrison, my son, for the respect and love he’s always showed his father and the attention he’s given to his father’s music and career and legacy.”

