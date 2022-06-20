 One Electric Day - The Three Suzi Quatro Number One Hits - Noise11.com
Suzi Quatro, Noise11, Photo

Suzi Quatro photo by Ros O'Gorman

One Electric Day – The Three Suzi Quatro Number One Hits

by Paul Cashmere on June 20, 2022

With Suzi Quatro heading back to Australia for Duane McDonald’s One Electric Day in November, here is a Noise11 lookback to the three number one hits of Suzi Quatro.

All three of Suzi’s number one hits in Australia did not make the USA charts at all.

Here first was ‘Can The Can’.

‘Can The Can’ started a successful partnership for Suzi Quatro with Australian songwriter and producer Mike Chapman. Chapman and his songwriting partner Nicky Chinn had a string of his in the 70s for Suzi, The Sweet, Smokie, Racey and Mud. Mike later produced the ‘Get The Knack’ album for The Knack and Blondie’s ‘Parallel Lines’ album featuring the single ‘Heart of Glass’.

1973’s ‘Can The Can’ was a song about female empowerment, an anthem in its day.

’48 Crash’ came just a few months later and established Suzi as a Glam Rock artist. This one was again witten and produced by Chapman and Chinn.

Suzi Quatro’s third Australian number one came in 1974. ‘Devil Gate Drive’ was more from Chapman and Chinn. Years later when Suzi was cast as Leather Tuscadero in Happy Days, the song featured in the season 5 episode ‘Fonzi and Leather Tuscadero, Part II’.

Suzi Quatro will headline One Electric Day in Australia in November.

One Electric Day will also feature The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets and Chocolate Starfish.

Saturday 5th November 2022 | from 11am
ONE ELECTRIC DAY
Kent Reserve, VICTOR HARBOR SA
Suzi Quatro, Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 19th November 2022 | from 11am
ONE ELECTRIC DAY
Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC
Suzi Quatro, Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 20th November 2022 | from 11am
ONE ELECTRIC DAY
Werribee Park on the Great Lawn, WERRIBEE VIC
Suzi Quatro, Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 26th November 2022 | from 11am
ONE ELECTRIC DAY
Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD
Suzi Quatro, Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 27th November 2022 | from 11am
ONE ELECTRIC DAY
Broadwater Parklands, SOUTHPORT QLD
Suzi Quatro, Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Tickets for One Electric Day go on sale to the general public at 10am AEST Thursday 23rd June through Ticketmaster.

Frontier Touring Pre-Sale Details:
10am AEST on Tuesday 21st June until 10am AEST on Wednesday 22nd June 2022
Ticketmaster Pre-Sale Details:
11am AEST on Wednesday 22nd June until 11.59pm AEST Wednesday 22nd June 2022
General On Sale:
10am AEST on Thursday 23rd June 2022

Suzi Quatro will also perform her own show in Sydney at the Enmore Theatre on 18 November 2022.

