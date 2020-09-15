Original Skyhooks Guitarist Peter Starkie Has Died Aged 72 - Noise11.com

Peter Starkie, the original guitarist for Skyhooks, has died at age 72.

A statement at the Skyhooks Facebook page reads, “It’s with sadness that we have to post that one of the original Skyhooks- Peter Starkie has passed away (age 72). A tragic accident on Sunday led to his death. Our thoughts and condolences go out to Bob and family during this sad time.”

It's with sadness that we have to post that one of the original Skyhooks- Peter Starkie has passed away (age 72). A… Posted by Skyhooks on Monday, 14 September 2020

Peter was a co-founder of Skyhooks with Greg Macainsh, Freddie Strauks, Peter Ingliss and Steve Hill in 1973. They played their first gig on 16 April 1963 at St Jude’s Hall in Carlton. By August, Peter left and was replaced by his brother Bob ‘Bongo’ Starkie. Skyhooks released their debut album ‘Living In The 70s’ in 1974.

Peter became the guitar player for Jo Jo Zep & The Falcons for one year in 1975. The Falcons released their debut album ‘Don’t Waste It’ in 1977.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments