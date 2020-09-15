 Original Skyhooks Guitarist Peter Starkie Has Died Aged 72 - Noise11.com
Peter Starkie

Peter Starkie

Original Skyhooks Guitarist Peter Starkie Has Died Aged 72

by Paul Cashmere on September 15, 2020

in News

Peter Starkie, the original guitarist for Skyhooks, has died at age 72.

A statement at the Skyhooks Facebook page reads, “It’s with sadness that we have to post that one of the original Skyhooks- Peter Starkie has passed away (age 72). A tragic accident on Sunday led to his death. Our thoughts and condolences go out to Bob and family during this sad time.”

It's with sadness that we have to post that one of the original Skyhooks- Peter Starkie has passed away (age 72). A…

Posted by Skyhooks on Monday, 14 September 2020

Peter was a co-founder of Skyhooks with Greg Macainsh, Freddie Strauks, Peter Ingliss and Steve Hill in 1973. They played their first gig on 16 April 1963 at St Jude’s Hall in Carlton. By August, Peter left and was replaced by his brother Bob ‘Bongo’ Starkie. Skyhooks released their debut album ‘Living In The 70s’ in 1974.

Peter became the guitar player for Jo Jo Zep & The Falcons for one year in 1975. The Falcons released their debut album ‘Don’t Waste It’ in 1977.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Skyhooks Rockwiz Live, photo by Ros O'Gorman Skyhooks Rockwiz Live, photo by Ros O'Gorman Skyhooks Rockwiz Live, photo by Ros O'Gorman Skyhooks Rockwiz Live, photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Frederick 'Toots' Hibbert
Rolling Stones Honour Toots Hibbert

Rolling Stones stars Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood, and Keith Richards have paid tribute to the late Toots Hibbert, following his death aged 77.

2 days ago
Tim Partridge
Australian Bass Player Tim Partridge Has Passed Away

Tributes for Australian bass player Tim Partridge are flooding through the music industry after his son Mitchell announced his father’s passing.

2 days ago
Frederick 'Toots' Hibbert
Toots Hibbert of Toots and the Maytals Dies At Age 77

Toots Hibbert of Toots and the Maytals has died at aged 77. No cause of death has been given.

3 days ago
Bruce Springsteen Letter To You
Bruce Springsteen Confirms New E Street Band Album

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will release ‘Letter To You’, his 12th album with the E Street Band, in October.

4 days ago
Kool and the Gang
Kool & The Gang Co-Founder Ronald ‘Khalis’ Bell Dies Aged 68

Ronald ‘Khalis’ Bell has died at age 68. The cause of death has not been announced.

5 days ago
Renee Geyer image by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Renée Geyer Celebrates Her 67th With 50 Years In The Music Biz

Australia’s soul legend Renée Geyer will turn 67 years old tomorrow with two milestones to celebrate. She has also clocked up 50 years in the music industry.

5 days ago
Rolling Stones RS No 9 Carnaby
Mick Jagger Talks Up The New Rolling Store RS No 9 Carnaby

Mick Jagger says the new Rolling Stones London store ‘RS No 9 Carnaby’ is in Carnaby because it has “good history, it’s a good place to walk around and it’s a good place for locals and tourists to shop”.

6 days ago