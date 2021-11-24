 O’Shea To Represent Australia At World Expo - Noise11.com
Husband and wife duo O’Shea, Mark and Jay O’Shea, are heading to Dubai to represent Australia at World Expo.

Mark posted to his socials, “Very proud to finally be able to announce that Jay O’Shea and I are heading to Dubai to represent Australia at the World Expo. There’s over 192 countries exhibiting and the UAE has really turnt up for this thing! I’ve never been before so am pumped. I’ll have to brush up on my Arabic tho..”

World Expo is on in Dubai until March 2022.

Mark and Jay have released four O’Shea albums. They have had nine number one hits on the Australian country chart. Originally from Queensland, the O’Shea’s are now based in Nashville.

Jay is the daughter of Midnight Oil’s Rob Hirst. She was adopted at birth and only discovered who her father was in 2010. In 2016 O’Shea released the track ‘The Truth Walks Slowly’ with Rob.

