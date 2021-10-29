Out On The Weekend To Return In December - Noise11.com

Australia’s Americana music festival Out On The Weekend will return again in 2021.

Wagons will headline the 11 December event in Williamstown with Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission, Liz Stringer, Steve Hoy and Warner Brothers leading up the Melbourne-rich line-up.

Promoter BT says the event was already planned for October 2021 when the last lockdown hit. “Truth is, we nearly got there this October. We were 12 hours away from announcing this year’s show when another lockdown hit. Oh well, this time it’s gonna happen. With those international borders seemingly slammed shut for international visitors, and domestic borders maybe a question mark, we have turned our programming ears to the great state of Victoria to provide all our beloved Artists who will make the sun shine once again down by the water in Williamstown. There are more than enough quality known, unknown and legendary acts to make the day unmissable. Piece of cake. Melbourne is known as the musical capital of the country, no disputing that. Let us embrace that, celebrate it, and get set for our favourite day of the year at Seaworks. See you in December.”

Tickets for Out On The Weekend are on sale now

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



