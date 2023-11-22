Grammy Nominee Gabby Moreno To Perform In Australia In 2024 - Noise11.com

Latin Grammy Award winner and upcoming Grammy nominee Gaby Moreno will perform in Australia in March 2024.

Gaby is a two time Latin Grammy winner grabbing Best New Artist in 2013 and Best Tropical Album for ‘Vida’ in 2023. She has also been nominated for Best Latin Pop Album for ‘X Mi (Vol 1) at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Gaby Moreno also scored the theme song for ‘Parks and Recreation’ for which she was nominated for an Emmy Award. She also sings the theme song and voices the character of Marlena in Disney’s ‘Elena of Avalor’.

In 2013 Gabby toured with Hugh Laurie in Europe and 2014 in South America.

Gaby Moreno dates are:

VICTORIA

March 8-11

Port Fairy Folk Festival

Saturday, March 16

Caravan Music Club, Archies Creek Hotel, 89-91 Archies Creek Rd, Archies Creek (18+)

Time: 3.30pm

Tickets: $55.00

Bookings

NEW SOUTH WALES

Wednesday, March 20

Foundry616, 616 Harris St, Ultimo

Time: 8.30pm

Tickets: $47.00

Bookings

Friday, March 22

The Stag and Hunter Hotel, 187 Maitland Rd, Mayfield

Time: 8.00pm

Tickets: $44.40

Bookings

QUEENSLAND

Saturday, March 23

Brisbane Jazz Club, 1 Annie St, Kangaroo Point

Time: 6.30pm

Tickets: $50-$65

Bookings

Sunday, March 24

The Majestic Theatre, 3 Factory St, Pomona

Time: 3.00pm

Tickets: $50.00

Bookings

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

