 Grammy Nominee Gabby Moreno To Perform In Australia In 2024 - Noise11.com
Gaby Moreno

Gaby Moreno

Grammy Nominee Gabby Moreno To Perform In Australia In 2024

by Paul Cashmere on November 23, 2023

in News

Latin Grammy Award winner and upcoming Grammy nominee Gaby Moreno will perform in Australia in March 2024.

Gaby is a two time Latin Grammy winner grabbing Best New Artist in 2013 and Best Tropical Album for ‘Vida’ in 2023. She has also been nominated for Best Latin Pop Album for ‘X Mi (Vol 1) at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Gaby Moreno also scored the theme song for ‘Parks and Recreation’ for which she was nominated for an Emmy Award. She also sings the theme song and voices the character of Marlena in Disney’s ‘Elena of Avalor’.

In 2013 Gabby toured with Hugh Laurie in Europe and 2014 in South America.

Gaby Moreno dates are:

VICTORIA
March 8-11
Port Fairy Folk Festival

Saturday, March 16
Caravan Music Club, Archies Creek Hotel, 89-91 Archies Creek Rd, Archies Creek (18+)
Time: 3.30pm
Tickets: $55.00
Bookings

NEW SOUTH WALES

Wednesday, March 20
Foundry616, 616 Harris St, Ultimo
Time: 8.30pm
Tickets: $47.00
Bookings

Friday, March 22
The Stag and Hunter Hotel, 187 Maitland Rd, Mayfield
Time: 8.00pm
Tickets: $44.40
Bookings

QUEENSLAND

Saturday, March 23
Brisbane Jazz Club, 1 Annie St, Kangaroo Point
Time: 6.30pm
Tickets: $50-$65
Bookings

Sunday, March 24
The Majestic Theatre, 3 Factory St, Pomona
Time: 3.00pm
Tickets: $50.00
Bookings

Noise11.com

