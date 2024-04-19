Allman Brothers Co-Founder Dickey Betts Dies Aged 80 - Noise11.com

Guitarist Dickey Betts, a co-founder of the Allman Brothers Band and songwriter of ‘Ramblin’ Man’, has died at age 80.

Dickey suffered a stroke in 2018 and was forced to cancel dates. He died at his home in Osprey, Florida from cancer and Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

A statement from Allman Brothers socials said, With deep sadness the Allman Brothers Band learned today that founding member

Dickey Betts has passed away peacefully in his home in Sarasota, Florida, following a period of declining health.

Dickey wrote quintessential Brothers songs including “Blue Sky,” “Rambling Man,” “Jessica,” “in Memory of Elizabeth Reed” and many others. His extraordinary guitar playing alongside guitarist Duane Allman created a unique dual guitar signature sound that became the signature sound of the genre known as Southern Rock.

He was passionate in life, be it music, songwriting, fishing, hunting, boating, golf, karate or boxing. Dickey was all in on and excelled at anything that caught his attention.

Betts joins his brothers, Duane Allman, Berry Oakley, Butch Trucks and Gregg Allman, as well as ABB crew members Twiggs Lyndon, Joe Dan Petty, Red Dog, Kim Payne and Mike Callahan in that old Winnebago in the sky touring the world taking their music to all who will listen.

Our condolences to his immediate family, Donna, Duane & Lisa, Christy & Frank, Jessica, and Kim.

Play on Brother Dickey, you will be forever remembered and deeply missed.

Allman Brothers Band, Family, and Crew

Betts first solo album ‘Highway Call’ came in 1974 with Allman Brothers disintegrating two years later. Betts rejoined for the reunion on 1979. That fell apart in 1982. Another reunion happened in 1989 with the band also recording three new studio albums in the 90s.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

