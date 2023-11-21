 Wheatley Records Cranks Back Up With Dan Keyes + The New Rides - Noise11.com
Wheatley Records Cranks Back Up With Dan Keyes + The New Rides

by Paul Cashmere on November 21, 2023

in News,Noise Pro

Dan Keyes + The New Rides is the first act for the newly restores Wheatley Records.

Dan Keyes hails from Texas and spends a lot of his time in Australia. He was in a dance rock project called Young Love I New York. They released their first album ‘Too Young To Fight’ in 2007.

Dan Keyes + The New Rides first song for Wheatley Records is ‘London’.

Wheatley Records was founded by Glenn Wheatley in 1980. The label’s first releases included ‘Days of Innocence’ for Moving Pictures, ‘Sweet Nothing’ by Mark Gillespie, Real Life ‘Heartland’ and the Broderick Smith’s Big Combo album.

In 1986 the label made music history with the release of John Farnham ‘Whispering Jack’. The album is the biggest selling album of all-time with sales of over 1.6 million in Australia (24x Platinum).

Glenn Wheatley passed away in February, 2022. Wheatley Records is now run by his son Tim Wheatley.

