Over $14.3 Million In Loses Reported In 24 Hours at ILostMyGig.net.au

In just 24 hours members of the Australian Music Industry have reported loses of more than $14.3 millions.

470 submissions have been received at the site documenting 5000+ lost gigs/jobs/contracts. According to the site, “From performers to production companies, video production to event catering contracts – the cancellations are impacting anyone and everyone and the ramifications are dire”.

ilostmygig.net.au went online Friday to measure the impact to music industry workers, most of which make up Australia’s 1.4 million small businesses. As owner operators with no employees and 100% solely reliable on generating an income from the music industry the sudden change of circumstance in employment status has been devastating.

Bushfires and Coronavirus have led to the cancellation and postponement of hundreds of concerts, conferences, events and festivals across Australia and the rest of the world – with many more events still vulnerable. Many performers, businesses and contractors have lost vital income. The Australian Music Industry Network and the Australian Festival Association have joined with industry partners to tally the impact of these impacts on Australians – and hear your stories. We’re working hard to find ways to support people and businesses who have been affected, so leave your details so we can connect with you in the future about funding opportunities and other support. We would like to thank and acknowledge the original creators of ilostmygig.com out of Austin Texas who have been leading the way as they tally the losses from the SXSW cancellation. All members of the Australian Music Industry are urged to visit https://ilostmygig.net.au

One voice of reason in the government is MP Tony Burke. He said, “These are people who are always the first we go to to ask to work for free when we want to benefit other charitable causes. The government must come up with a plan to deal with this section of the workforce.” Here is his statement on the current circumstances in the industry.

