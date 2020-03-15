 Over $14.3 Million In Loses Reported In 24 Hours at ILostMyGig.net.au - Noise11.com
I Lost My Gig

Over $14.3 Million In Loses Reported In 24 Hours at ILostMyGig.net.au

by Paul Cashmere on March 15, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

In just 24 hours members of the Australian Music Industry have reported loses of more than $14.3 millions.

470 submissions have been received at the site documenting 5000+ lost gigs/jobs/contracts. According to the site, “From performers to production companies, video production to event catering contracts – the cancellations are impacting anyone and everyone and the ramifications are dire”.

ilostmygig.net.au went online Friday to measure the impact to music industry workers, most of which make up Australia’s 1.4 million small businesses. As owner operators with no employees and 100% solely reliable on generating an income from the music industry the sudden change of circumstance in employment status has been devastating.

Bushfires and Coronavirus have led to the cancellation and postponement of hundreds of concerts, conferences, events and festivals across Australia and the rest of the world – with many more events still vulnerable. Many performers, businesses and contractors have lost vital income.

The Australian Music Industry Network and the Australian Festival Association have joined with industry partners to tally the impact of these impacts on Australians – and hear your stories. We’re working hard to find ways to support people and businesses who have been affected, so leave your details so we can connect with you in the future about funding opportunities and other support.

We would like to thank and acknowledge the original creators of ilostmygig.com out of Austin Texas who have been leading the way as they tally the losses from the SXSW cancellation.

All members of the Australian Music Industry are urged to visit https://ilostmygig.net.au

One voice of reason in the government is MP Tony Burke. He said, “These are people who are always the first we go to to ask to work for free when we want to benefit other charitable causes. The government must come up with a plan to deal with this section of the workforce.” Here is his statement on the current circumstances in the industry.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Australian Festivals Association
Australian Festivals Association Addresses The Concerns of Industry Uncertainty

The Australian Festivals Association is another great Australian organisation addressing the concerns of the impact of COVID-19 on events for the Australian music industry.

18 hours ago
Mark Seymour of Hunters and Collectors at Red Hot Summer Bendigo photo by Noise11
BREAKING NEWS : Red Hot Summer Kiama Postponed

The Red Hot Summer festival sold-out show in Kiama today has been postponed due to the weather.

1 day ago
Sophie Guay in Cirque du Soleil Kurios
Cirque du Soleil Postpone Performances of Kurios Until 15 April

Cirque du Soleil have advised all performances until 15 April have been postponed.

1 day ago
Julia Jacklin
Frontier Touring And Chugg Entertainment Cancel Tours Over Coronavirus Fears

This now in for Frontier Touring and Chugg Entertainment.

2 days ago
Melbourne International Comedy Festival
Melbourne International Comedy Festival Cancelled

The Melbourne International Comedy Festival has been cancelled.

2 days ago
Evelyn Richardson of Live Performance Australia
Live Performance Australia Calls On Federal Government To Understand Industry Needs At Time of Crisis

Live Performance Australia Chief Executive Evelyn Richardson has called on the Federal Government to protect the $2.5 billion Australian industry.

2 days ago
APRA AMCOS
Entertainment Industry Concerns For Workers As COVID-19 Threatens Incomes

The following statement has been released by APRA AMCOS following concerns for the impact of working in the entertainment industry.

2 days ago