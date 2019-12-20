Ozzy Osbourne Debuts ‘Under The Graveyard’ Video

Ozzy Osbourne has debuted an autobiographical video detailing his drunken, drug-fucked early years with his new video ‘Under The Graveyard’.

The lyrics portray Osbourne’s out of control early 70s which led to his sacking from Black Sabbath by Tommy Iommi in 1979.

“Today I woke up and I hate myself

Death doesn’t answer when I cry for help

No high could save me from the depths of hell

I’ll drown my mind until I’m someone else

Don’t take care of me

Be scared of me

My misery owns me

I don’t wanna be my enemy

My misery owns me now”

Now there’s a video to match the words.

‘Under The Graveyard’ is from Ozzy’s 2020 release ‘Ordinary Man’.

‘Ordinary Man’ will be the first Ozzy Osbourne album since ‘Scream’ in 2010.

‘Under The Graveyard’ features Guns N Roses bass player Duff McKagen and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.

