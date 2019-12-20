 Ozzy Osbourne Debuts ‘Under The Graveyard’ Video - Noise11.com
Ozzy Osbourne performs at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne 15th March 2008 photo by Mandy Hall

Ozzy Osbourne Debuts ‘Under The Graveyard’ Video

by Paul Cashmere on December 20, 2019

in News

Ozzy Osbourne has debuted an autobiographical video detailing his drunken, drug-fucked early years with his new video ‘Under The Graveyard’.

The lyrics portray Osbourne’s out of control early 70s which led to his sacking from Black Sabbath by Tommy Iommi in 1979.

“Today I woke up and I hate myself
Death doesn’t answer when I cry for help
No high could save me from the depths of hell
I’ll drown my mind until I’m someone else
Don’t take care of me
Be scared of me
My misery owns me
I don’t wanna be my enemy
My misery owns me now”

Now there’s a video to match the words.

‘Under The Graveyard’ is from Ozzy’s 2020 release ‘Ordinary Man’.

‘Ordinary Man’ will be the first Ozzy Osbourne album since ‘Scream’ in 2010.

‘Under The Graveyard’ features Guns N Roses bass player Duff McKagen and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.

