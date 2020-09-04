 Patrick Donovan Ends A 10 Year Run Leading Music Victoria - Noise11.com
Patrick Donovan, CEO of Music Victoria photo by Ros O'Gorman

Patrick Donovan, CEO of Music Victoria photo by Ros O'Gorman

Patrick Donovan Ends A 10 Year Run Leading Music Victoria

by Paul Cashmere on September 4, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

Music Victoria Chief Executive Officer Patrick Donovan is leaving Music Victoria after 10 years.

In his tenure with Victoria’s music body Paddy has been central liaison between the music industry and government departments. He personally took the music industry in Victoria to international status building relationships with key international music organisations across North America, Europe and Asia.

Prior to joining Music Victoria Paddy was the founder of The Age Music Victoria Awards, a major event created during his time as a mild manner reporter for a great metropolitan newspaper. Paddy drove the event to achieve national recognition during his time at Music Victoria.

In a statement Paddy says, “A lot has changed since then and it’s been wonderful to have played a part in a dynamic body in this creative and passionate industry. Ten years seemed like a logical time to pass on the baton to a new CEO who can build on our work over the last decade.”

Minister for Creative Industries Martin Foley thanked Patrick saying “Paddy has been an incredible ambassador and champion for Victoria’s music scene. He leaves Music Victoria well positioned to come back strongly from the impact of the global coronavirus pandemic. I thank him for his leadership, commend him for his significant contribution and wish him all the best for the future.”

“Under Paddy’s stewardship, Music Victoria has grown into a significant voice for local music. Music Victoria is now the leading champion for live and local music not only for our state but on a national and international level.”

Patrick Donovan will investigate new opportunities after a break on long service leave when he leaves the position later this year.

On a personal note, I would also like to thank Paddy for his service to the music industry. I have watched the growth of Music Victoria from the start of his appointment. Paddy has developed a clear path to demonstrate the business side of the music industry for all artists. He has taken a personal hand in nurturing young artists and getting established artists ready for export opportunities.

Patrick Donovan leaves Music Victoria is very good shape for the future.

