Patsy Ann Noble (aka Trisha Noble) Dies At Age 77 - Noise11.com

Australian pop star and actress Patsy Ann Noble has passed away at the age of 77.

Patsy was born Patricia Ann Noble. She worked in the United States as Trisha Noble. Her parents were Australian comedian and singer Clarence ‘Buster’ Noble and singer and dancer Helen De Paul.

As Patsy Ann Noble she started her career seen to Australian’s on the television show Bandstand. Her first single was ‘Like I’m In Love’.

She befriended Peter Allen who wrote ‘Busy Lips’ for her. The Delltones were her backing band.

In 1962 she had her first Top hit with ‘Good Looking Boy’.

In the mid 1960s Patsy became an actor and moved to the UK. She starred in the British TV shows ‘Danger Man’ and ‘Callan’ and the movies ‘Death of a Woman’ and ‘Carry On Camping’.

In 1967 she moved to the USA and changed her name to Trisha. She picked up work on ‘Buck Rogers of the 25th Century’, ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’, ‘Columbo’, and ‘The Rockford Files’.

Patsy/Trisha Noble was also in two ‘Star Wars’ movies. She played Jobal Naberrie, the mother of Padme Amidala in ‘Star Wars II – Attack of the Clones’ and ‘Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith’. (Her part was cut from the first movie but included in the DVD extras).

In 2007 Patsy returned to Australia and appeared in ‘Pippin’ at the Sydney Theatre.

One of her most recent roles was as Miss Jacobs/Mrs Crown in the Australian theatre production ‘Ladies In Black’ (2017).

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Reddit

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments