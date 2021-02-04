 Patsy Ann Noble (aka Trisha Noble) Dies At Age 77 - Noise11.com
Trisha Noble

Trisha Noble

Patsy Ann Noble (aka Trisha Noble) Dies At Age 77

by Paul Cashmere on February 4, 2021

in News

Australian pop star and actress Patsy Ann Noble has passed away at the age of 77.

Patsy was born Patricia Ann Noble. She worked in the United States as Trisha Noble. Her parents were Australian comedian and singer Clarence ‘Buster’ Noble and singer and dancer Helen De Paul.

As Patsy Ann Noble she started her career seen to Australian’s on the television show Bandstand. Her first single was ‘Like I’m In Love’.

She befriended Peter Allen who wrote ‘Busy Lips’ for her. The Delltones were her backing band.

In 1962 she had her first Top hit with ‘Good Looking Boy’.

Patsy Noble as Jobal Naberrie in Star WarsIn the mid 1960s Patsy became an actor and moved to the UK. She starred in the British TV shows ‘Danger Man’ and ‘Callan’ and the movies ‘Death of a Woman’ and ‘Carry On Camping’.

In 1967 she moved to the USA and changed her name to Trisha. She picked up work on ‘Buck Rogers of the 25th Century’, ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’, ‘Columbo’, and ‘The Rockford Files’.

Patsy/Trisha Noble was also in two ‘Star Wars’ movies. She played Jobal Naberrie, the mother of Padme Amidala in ‘Star Wars II – Attack of the Clones’ and ‘Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith’. (Her part was cut from the first movie but included in the DVD extras).

In 2007 Patsy returned to Australia and appeared in ‘Pippin’ at the Sydney Theatre.

One of her most recent roles was as Miss Jacobs/Mrs Crown in the Australian theatre production ‘Ladies In Black’ (2017).

Tim Finn with Ladies in Black Cast at the Regent Theatre in Melbourne on Tuesday 23 February 2017. Trisha Noble is third from the right - Photo by Ros O'Gorman Tim Finn with Ladies in Black Cast at the Regent Theatre in Melbourne on Tuesday 23 February 2017. Trisha Noble is third from the right – Photo by Ros O’Gorman

Television, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Television, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

