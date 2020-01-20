Patti Smith Adds More Australian Dates

Patti Smith has added extra dates for Melbourne and Auckland in April as well as the addition of a date for Newcastle.
Patti recently performed a stunning version of Neil Young’s ‘After The Goldrush’ in the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.
Patti’s 2020 Australian tour will include her son Jackson as part of her band.
Patti Smith Australian dates
Wednesday 15th April 2020 Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Thursday 16th April 2020 Enmore Theatre, Sydney
JUST ADDED Saturday 18th April 2020 Newcastle Entertainment Centre
SOLD OUT Tuesday 21st April 2020 Forum, Melbourne
SOLD OUT Wednesday 22nd April 2020 Forum, Melbourne
JUST ADDED Thursday 23rd April 2020 Forum, Melbourne
Saturday 25th April 2020 Town Hall, Christchurch NZ
SOLD OUT Monday 27th April 2020 Town Hall, Auckland NZ
Tuesday 28th April 2020 Town Hall, Auckland NZ
Also performing at Byron Bay Bluesfest 2020
On-sale Dates
Presale
Thursday 23rd January 10 am AEDT
On-Sale
Wednesday 29th January 10am AEDT
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook