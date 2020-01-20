Patti Smith Adds More Australian Dates

Patti Smith has added extra dates for Melbourne and Auckland in April as well as the addition of a date for Newcastle.

Patti recently performed a stunning version of Neil Young’s ‘After The Goldrush’ in the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Patti’s 2020 Australian tour will include her son Jackson as part of her band.

Patti Smith Australian dates

Wednesday 15th April 2020 Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Thursday 16th April 2020 Enmore Theatre, Sydney

JUST ADDED Saturday 18th April 2020 Newcastle Entertainment Centre

SOLD OUT Tuesday 21st April 2020 Forum, Melbourne

SOLD OUT Wednesday 22nd April 2020 Forum, Melbourne

JUST ADDED Thursday 23rd April 2020 Forum, Melbourne

Saturday 25th April 2020 Town Hall, Christchurch NZ

SOLD OUT Monday 27th April 2020 Town Hall, Auckland NZ

Tuesday 28th April 2020 Town Hall, Auckland NZ

Also performing at Byron Bay Bluesfest 2020

On-sale Dates

Presale

Thursday 23rd January 10 am AEDT

On-Sale

Wednesday 29th January 10am AEDT

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments