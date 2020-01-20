 Patti Smith Adds More Australian Dates - Noise11.com
Patti Smith performs her last Australian show at Festival Hall in Melbourne on Thursday 20 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Patti Smith performs her last Australian show at Festival Hall in Melbourne on Thursday 20 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Patti Smith Adds More Australian Dates

by Paul Cashmere on January 21, 2020

in News

Patti Smith has added extra dates for Melbourne and Auckland in April as well as the addition of a date for Newcastle.

Patti recently performed a stunning version of Neil Young’s ‘After The Goldrush’ in the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Patti’s 2020 Australian tour will include her son Jackson as part of her band.

Patti Smith Australian dates

Wednesday 15th April 2020 Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Thursday 16th April 2020 Enmore Theatre, Sydney
JUST ADDED Saturday 18th April 2020 Newcastle Entertainment Centre
SOLD OUT Tuesday 21st April 2020 Forum, Melbourne
SOLD OUT Wednesday 22nd April 2020 Forum, Melbourne
JUST ADDED Thursday 23rd April 2020 Forum, Melbourne
Saturday 25th April 2020 Town Hall, Christchurch NZ
SOLD OUT Monday 27th April 2020 Town Hall, Auckland NZ
Tuesday 28th April 2020 Town Hall, Auckland NZ

Also performing at Byron Bay Bluesfest 2020

On-sale Dates
Presale
Thursday 23rd January 10 am AEDT
On-Sale
Wednesday 29th January 10am AEDT

Related Posts

Elton John Live From Moscow
Elton John To Release 1979 Live Russia Album

Elton John was one of the first Western acts to play in Russia. He recorded one of those shows. It will be released as his next album ‘Live From Moscow’.

20 hours ago
David Lee Roth and Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen perform on stage during 2013 STONE Music Festival at ANZ Stadium on April 20, 2013 in Sydney, Australia photo by Ros O'Gorman
David Lee Roth Solo Shows Open To Pretty Shitty Reviews

David Lee Roth has opened his solo show in Las Vegas and the reviews have been pretty average.

1 day ago
Cold Chisel RFSA tshirt
Cold Chisel Produce Chisel Branded Rural Fire Service T-Shirt

Cold Chisel have produced a special Cold Chisel and Rural Fire Service Association co-branded t-shirt to sell at merch at the rest of their shows.

6 days ago
The Dirty Knobs
Former Heartbreaker Mike Campbell Presents The Dirty Knobs For 2020

Former Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell will be concentrating on his own band The Dirty Knobs in 2020.

6 days ago
Hear My Eyes - Suspiria Supergroup
Aussie All-Stars To Perform Live Soundtrack To Italian Cult Cinema Suspiria

Some of Melbourne's best cult musicians are coming together to revive Goblin's fantastically emotive, textural and gripping soundtrack to the Italian 1977 cult film Suspiria.

6 days ago
Randy Newman
Randy Newman Cancels Australian Tour

Randy Newman has canceled his Australia and New Zealand tour due to start in just a few weeks.

6 days ago
Richard Clapton, Pure Gold Live at the Palais in St Kilda on Friday 13 May 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Richard Clapton’s First Melbourne Show Of 2020 Is At Memo Music Hall

Richard Clapton will perform his first Melbourne show of the year at Memo Music Hall in St Kilda. It will also be Richard’s first ever Memo Music Hall show on Friday, January 24.

7 days ago