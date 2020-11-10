Paul Kelly To Stream Two Performances From Melbourne Recital Centre - Noise11.com

Paul Kelly will enter at Melbourne Recital Centre in coming weeks for two exclusive online performances of ‘Please Leave Your Light On’ and ‘Love Is Strong As Death’.

‘Please Leave Your Light On’ is an album of Kelly covering Kelly as Torch songs, released during lockdown with Paul Grabowsky. Paul and Paul took the Kelly catalogue and reimagined many of the previous rock songs as piano ballads. Paul Grabowsky will join Paul Kelly for the performance.

‘Love Is Strong As Death’ will be a Q&A performance of Paul Kelly’s poetry collection. He will recite Shakespearean sonnets through to contemporary verse with moderator Jaclyn Crupi guiding the event.

The dates for the two shows are:

Saturday 28 November 2020 at 7:30pm – Paul Kelly & Paul Grabowsky: Please Leave Your Light On

Tuesday 8 December 2020 at 7pm – Love Is As Stong As Death

Find tickets at melbournerecital.com.au

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments