Paul McCartney Kicks Off The Got Back Tour In Spokane #SETLIST - Noise11.com

Paul McCartney has resumed touring with the Got Back tour opening in Spokane, Washington.

Got Back is McCartney’s first tour since 2019’s Freshen Up tour.The setlist featured the Sgt Pepper track ‘Getting Better’ performed for the first time since 2003, ‘You Never Give Me Your Money’ for the first time since 2012 and for the first time ‘Women and Wives’ from the Japanese edition of 2021’s ‘McCartney III’.

Follow the setlist as it builds at Noise11.com. Here is the 14 song setlist from today’s McCartney soundcheck at Spokane Arena.

Paul McCartney Got Back setlist, Spokane, 28 April 2022

Can’t Buy Me Love (from The Beatles, A Hard Day’s Night, 1964)

Letting Go (from Venus and Mars, 1975)

Got to Get You Into My Life (from The Beatles, Revolver, 1966)

Come On to Me (from Egypt Station, 2018)

Let Me Roll It (from Band On The Run, 1973)

Getting Better (from The Beatles, Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, 1967)

Women and Wives (from McCartney III Japanese edition, 2021)

My Valentine (from Kisses On The Bottom, 2012)

Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five (from Band On The Run, 1973)

Maybe I’m Amazed (from McCartney, 1970)

I’ve Just Seen A Face (from Help, 1965)

In Spite of All the Danger (1995 The Quarrymen song released on The Beatles Anthology, 1995)

Love Me Do (from The Beatles, 1963)

Dance Tonight (from Memory Almost Full, 2007)

Blackbird (from The Beatles, The Beatles, 1968)

Here Today (from New, 2013)

Queenie Eye (from New, 2013)

Lady Madonna (The Beatles single 1968)

Fuh You (from Egypt Station, 2018)

Being For The Benefit of Mr Kite (from The Beatles, Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, 1967)

Something (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)

Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da (from The Beatles, The Beatles, 1968)

You Never Give Me Your Money (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)

Get Back (from Let It Be, 1970)

Band On The Run (from Band On The Run, 1973)

(This concert is happening now and the setlist constantly being updated. Keep checking back for new songs)

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

