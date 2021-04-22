 Paul Stanley Confirms Kiss Biopic Is In The Works - Noise11.com
Paul Stanley - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Paul Stanley Confirms Kiss Biopic Is In The Works

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on April 22, 2021

in News

Paul Stanley has confirmed there is a Kiss biopic in planning stages for Netflix.

‘Shout It Out Loud’ is said to do for Kiss what ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ did for Queen. I can only imagine that means be full of complete bullshit and attempt to rewrite history.

A script has been written by Ole Sanders, Joachim Rønning has signed on as director and the movie will be made by Atmosphere Entertainment and Universal Music group.

The movie is expected to tell of the formative years when Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons met and when Peter Criss and Ace Frehley joined to make the group Kiss.

Related Posts

Billy Gibbons - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Billy Gibbons Premieres ‘Desert High’ Video

ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons released a new solo song today. Check out the ‘Desert High’ video.

1 hour ago
John Lennon Plastic Ono Band box set
John Lennon Estate Premiere Video Footage From John & Yoko’s Tittenhurst Park Home

The John Lennon estate has premiered a video for ‘Isolation’, created using 1971 footage of the Lennon family home Tittenhurst Park.

5 hours ago
Rolling Stones Sticky Fingers
The Rolling Stones Sticky Fingers Turns 50

‘Sticky Fingers’, the ninth album for The Rolling Stones, turns 50 this week. ‘Sticky Fingers’ was released on 23 April, 1971.

7 hours ago
Abba regroup in 2016
Bjorn Ulvaeus Rules Out ABBA Biopic

ABBA have ruled out a biopic while they are still alive.

23 hours ago
Bonnie Tyler photo by Ros O'Gorman
Bonnie Tyler Pays Tribute To Jim Steinman

Bonnie Tyler has led tributes to late rock hitmaker, Jim Steinman.

24 hours ago
Nile Rodgers and Chic Rod Laver Arena on Sunday 8 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Nile Rodgers and Chic To Play Hampton Court Festival UK

Nile Rodgers and CHIC have been added to the bill for this summer's Hampton Court Palace Festival.

24 hours ago
Jim Steinman
Bat Out Of Hell Creator Jim Steinman Dead at 73

Jim Steinman, the composer of Meat Loaf’s classic ‘Bat Out Of Hell’, is dead at the age of 73. The cause of death is believed to be kidney failure, his brother said.

1 day ago