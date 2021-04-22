Paul Stanley Confirms Kiss Biopic Is In The Works - Noise11.com

Paul Stanley has confirmed there is a Kiss biopic in planning stages for Netflix.

‘Shout It Out Loud’ is said to do for Kiss what ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ did for Queen. I can only imagine that means be full of complete bullshit and attempt to rewrite history.

A script has been written by Ole Sanders, Joachim Rønning has signed on as director and the movie will be made by Atmosphere Entertainment and Universal Music group.

The movie is expected to tell of the formative years when Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons met and when Peter Criss and Ace Frehley joined to make the group Kiss.

