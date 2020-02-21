 Paul Waaktaar-Savoy of A-ha Hasn't Formed An Opinion of Billie Eilish's Bond Song Yet - Noise11.com
A-ha

A-ha

Paul Waaktaar-Savoy of A-ha Hasn’t Formed An Opinion of Billie Eilish’s Bond Song Yet

by Paul Cashmere on February 21, 2020

in News

Paul Waaktaar-Savoy of A-ha says he has only heard Billy Eilish’s new Bond theme ‘No Time To Die’ once and really hasn’t formed an opinion of it yet.

Speaking to Noise11.com, the A-ha co-founder recalled the time his band did the 15th Bond movie The Living Daylights. “We argued with John Barry over that,” Paul says. “We changed some things and he didn’t like that. It was an easy song to write because it had a great title. The fans love it when we play it live”.

Composer Barry composed the scores for 11 James Bond movies between 1963 and 1987. He is listed as co-writer of A-ha’s ‘The Living Daylights’ along with Waaktaar.

A-ha played their first ever show in the world in Australia on June 5, 1986 at the Perth Concert Hall. “We had been down a couple of times to do promo when a promoter asked us to do some shows, so yes, Australia was where we played live for the first time,” Paul said.

This current Australian tour is the first time A-ha have returned to Australia since that very first tour. “We are performing the ‘Hunting High and Low’ album from beginning to end on this tour,” he said. This year marks the 35th anniversary of the release of the album.

A-ha are touring Australia and New Zealand for A Day On The Green with Rick Astley.

A-ha and Rick Astley dates

22 February, Yarra Valley, Rochford Winery
29 February, Hunter Valley, Bimbadgen
1 March, Mt Cotton, Sirromet Winery
7 March, Auckland Villa Marie Winery

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Rick Astley: Photo By Gerry Nicholls Rick Astley: Photo By Gerry Nicholls Rick Astley: Photo By Gerry Nicholls Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman Sting and Paul Simon, A Day On The Green, photo by Ros OGorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Prince
Prince Estate Reveals Next Round of Reissues

The next round of Prince reissues will be 2001’s ‘The Rainbow Children’ and 2002’s ‘One Nite Alone’.

2 mins ago
Whitesnake
Whitesnake and Scorpions Play Their First Shows of 2020 In Melbourne

Both Whitesnake and Scorpions reactivated in Australia on Wednesday (19 February) playing their first shows for 2020.

20 hours ago
Bon Jovi, Photo By Damien Loverso
Bon Jovi Release New Song ‘Limitless’

Bon Jovi have just popped out the first single off their next album ‘Bon Jovi:2020’. Listen to ‘Limitless’.

21 hours ago
Queen + Adam Lambert Melbourne 19 Feb 20 photo by Mary Boukouvalas
Queen + Adam Lambert Reign (and Rain) Over Melbourne #REVIEW

Adam Lambert is the perfect frontman for Queen. Freddie Mercury was a pop star fronting a rock band. Pop on Rock. That’s why Roger Rodgers didn’t work. It was Rock on Rock.

22 hours ago
John Prine
John Prine Bluesfest Performance Cancelled Due To Illness

Songwriting legend John Prine has cancelled his Bluesfest performance on doctors advice.

1 day ago
Elton John starts Rochford Winery show in 40 degree heat
Elton John Postpones New Zealand Shows Until 2021

Elton John has postponed his final two shows in New Zealand as he recovers from walking pneumonia.

2 days ago
Kerryn Tolhurst performing with Holy Mackerels perform at the Albert Park Yacht Club on 27 September 2015 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kerryn Tolhurst To Perform Dingoes and Country Radio At Memo Music Hall

Singer songwriter Kerryn Tolhurst will perform his songs from The Dingoes and Country Radio in a special performance at Memo Music Hall this Sunday afternoon.

2 days ago