Paul Waaktaar-Savoy of A-ha Hasn’t Formed An Opinion of Billie Eilish’s Bond Song Yet

Paul Waaktaar-Savoy of A-ha says he has only heard Billy Eilish’s new Bond theme ‘No Time To Die’ once and really hasn’t formed an opinion of it yet.

Speaking to Noise11.com, the A-ha co-founder recalled the time his band did the 15th Bond movie The Living Daylights. “We argued with John Barry over that,” Paul says. “We changed some things and he didn’t like that. It was an easy song to write because it had a great title. The fans love it when we play it live”.

Composer Barry composed the scores for 11 James Bond movies between 1963 and 1987. He is listed as co-writer of A-ha’s ‘The Living Daylights’ along with Waaktaar.

A-ha played their first ever show in the world in Australia on June 5, 1986 at the Perth Concert Hall. “We had been down a couple of times to do promo when a promoter asked us to do some shows, so yes, Australia was where we played live for the first time,” Paul said.

This current Australian tour is the first time A-ha have returned to Australia since that very first tour. “We are performing the ‘Hunting High and Low’ album from beginning to end on this tour,” he said. This year marks the 35th anniversary of the release of the album.

A-ha are touring Australia and New Zealand for A Day On The Green with Rick Astley.

A-ha and Rick Astley dates

22 February, Yarra Valley, Rochford Winery

29 February, Hunter Valley, Bimbadgen

1 March, Mt Cotton, Sirromet Winery

7 March, Auckland Villa Marie Winery

