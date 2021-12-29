 Paul Weller Wants Soul Singers To Cover His Songs - Noise11.com
Paul Weller photo by Ros O'Gorman

Paul Weller photo by Ros O'Gorman

Paul Weller Wants Soul Singers To Cover His Songs

by Music-News.com on December 29, 2021

in News

Paul Weller wants an album of soul singers covering his songs – but is worried it would seem “arrogant”.

Weller has been dreaming of the project for years but is concerned people would find it self-indulgent and not be interested.

He said: “I’d love to do a record with a few of my songs sung by soul singers.

“I don’t know how to get in touch with [the singers I’d want], but Stone Foundation managed to get Melba Moore to sing on their album and they’ve also had William Bell and Bettye LaVette.”

Paul Weller recalled how much it “blew [his] mind” when he first heard a soul version of one of his old songs.

The music star told Uncut: “The closest I came was when Acid Jazz put out a really old song of mine called, ‘Left Right & Centre’, which I wrote when I was 16.

“They got this American soul singer Dean Parrish to sing it. It was amazing to hear this song which I wrote as a kid trying to imagine I was fucking Otis Redding or something.

“When Dean’s version came out, I finally got to hear it as I heard it when I was writing it as a kid – it blew my mind.”

Weller was happy to receive a list of suggested artists for his dream project.

He noted: “Martha Reeves, Darlene Love, Irma Thomas … Kiki Dee? Yeah I like her. Wasn’t she the first British artist signed to Motown?”

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ellen Foley at Noise11
Ellen Foley and Karla DeVito Team For Their First Video Together

Ellen Foley and Karla DeVito have made their first ever video together. The video was for their duet ‘I’m Happy Just To Be Here’ from Ellen Foley’s recent album ‘Fighting Words’.

2 hours ago
George Harrison
The Last Song The Beatles Recorded Was George Harrison’s ‘I Me Mine’

The very last song The Beatles recorded before they broke up was ‘I Me Mine’ but it wasn’t all of The Beatles.

21 hours ago
Joni Mitchell photo from Kennedy Center
Joni Mitchell Releases First Ever Video For ‘River’

50 years after its release Joni Mitchell has released a music video for her song ‘River’ from her 1971 classic album ‘Blue’.

2 days ago
Eric Clapton photo by Ros O'Gorman
Eric Clapton Debuts New Song ‘Heart of a Child’

Eric Clapton debuted a new song this week. ‘Heart of a Child’ was co-written with Robin Monotti and produced with Simon Climie.

2 days ago
Chris Le Mesurier (photo from Julian Lennon Facebook)
Guitarist Robin Le Mesurier Dead At 68

Robin Le Mesurier, the guitarist with credit on albums by Rod Stewart, Ron Wood and Bernie Taupin, has died at age 68.

5 days ago
Leo Sayer with the Chic singers Kimberley Davis (left) and Folami (right)
Leo Sayer To Release Beatles Tribute ‘Northern Songs’ In 2022

Leo Sayer has spent a good part of 2020 and 2021 completing his Beatles project ‘Northern Songs’.

6 days ago
ZZ Top, Melbourne, Australia, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
ZZ Top Sell Music Assets

ZZ Top have sold their entire "music interests" to music firm BMG and investment house KKR.

6 days ago