Pearl Jam Creates Legal Jam for Pearl Jamm - Noise11.com

Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam photo by Ros O'Gorman

Pearl Jam Creates Legal Jam for Pearl Jamm

by Paul Cashmere on January 21, 2021

in News

UK Pearl Jam tribute band Pearl Jamm have changed their named to Legal Jam after Pearl Jam but the English band in a legal jam.

Pearl Jamm were served a Cease and Desist from Pearl Jam forcing the name change.

In a statement the artists formerly known as Pearl Jamm posted:

We appear to have set the internet on fire this week and it’s time to extinguish the flames. A name doesn’t define us. We do what we do out of love and respect for Pearl Jam. We have always been clear that we will ‘Yield’ to Pearl Jam’s demands and equally clear that our disappointment was only ever of the timing and manner in which those demands were made. We are proud to announce our new name: ‘LEGAL JAM’ which we thought would be fitting and under which we will continue to perform the music of Pearl Jam in the most heartfelt and authentic way. We look forward to reconnecting with our own fans (and other tributes) who have been so supportive through this as well welcoming the new fans who have joined us over the last week, as soon as we are back on the road.

As Legal Jam, the band will continue to perform the music of Pearl Jam.

