Penn and Teller To Perform For The First Time In Australia - Noise11.com

Las Vegas magic duo Penn & Teller will perform in Australia for the first time ever in June.
Penn & Teller have dates in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney starting at the Sydney Opera House on 1 June. They are the longest running act in Vegas.
Penn Jillette and (the silent) Raymond Teller first starting working together in 1975. Very early into their act Teller discovered that by being silent during the entire performance he was less likely to be heckled.
Teller also played Amy Fowler’s father Larry in The Big Bang Theory and he spoke.
Season Details
Sydney
Dates: 1-11 June, 2022
Venue: Sydney Opera House
Booking: sydneyoperahouse.com
Melbourne
Dates: 14-18 June, 2022
Venue: Hammer Hall, Arts Centre Melbourne
Booking: artscentremelbourne.com.au
Brisbane
Dates: 22 June – 3 July, 2022
Venue: Queensland Performing Arts Centre
Booking: qpac.com.au
Tagged as: Australia, comedy, MAGIC!, Penn & Teller, theatre, USA