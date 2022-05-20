Pet Shop Boys Look Forward To Fascism Failing In Russia So They Can Return For The Fans - Noise11.com

Pet Shop Boys have vowed never to return to Russia until Fascism is dead.

Pet Shop Boys last performed in Russia on 8 December 2016 in Moscow on The Super Tour. They have also played Russia in 2013, 2012, 2009, 2005 and 1998.

In a statement, Pet Shop Boys said, “In 2009 we started our Pandemonium world tour in St Petersburg. We’ve visited Russia many times and written songs with Russian themes and influences. Now it is inconceivable that we can visit or perform there. But we look forward to the day when fascism fails in Russia, criminal politicians face justice, truth is told, neighbouring countries aren’t invaded or threatened and a new Russia is born. I hope we’ll still be around to see that”.

Pet Shop Boys are in their ‘Dreamworld – The Greatest Hits Live’ tour in Europe.

Their 18 May 2022 show in Amsterdam featured:

Suburbia (from Please, 1986)

Can You Forgive Her? (from Very, 1993)

Opportunities (Let’s Make Lots of Money) (from Please, 1986)

Where the Streets Have No Name (from Behaviour, 1990)

Rent (from Actually, 1987)

I Don’t Know What You Want but I Can’t Give It Any More (from Nightlife, 1999)

So Hard (from Behaviour, 1990)

Left to My Own Devices (from Introspective, 1988)

Single-Bilingual / Se a vida é (That’s the Way Life Is) (from Bi-Lingual, 1996)

Domino Dancing (from Introspective, 1988)

Monkey Business (from Hotspot, 2020)

New York City Boy (from Nightlife, 1999)

You Only Tell Me You Love Me When You’re Drunk (from Nightlife, 1999)

Jealousy (from Behaviour, 1990)

Love Comes Quickly (from Please, 1986)

Losing My Mind (from Liza Minnelli’s ‘Results’, 1989)

Always on My Mind (single, 1987)

Dreamland (from Hotspot, 2020)

Heart (from Actually, 1987)

It’s Alright (from Introspective, 1988)

Vocal (from Electric, 2013)

What Have I Done to Deserve This? (from Actually, 1987)

Go West (from Very, 1993)

It’s a Sin (from Actually, 1987)

Encore:

West End Girls (from Please, 1986)

Being Boring (from Behaviour, 1990)

