 Pete Townshend Claims The Who Invented Heavy Metal - Noise11.com
The Who, Pete Townshend. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Who, Pete Townshend. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Pete Townshend Claims The Who Invented Heavy Metal

by Music-News.com on December 25, 2019

in News

Pete Townshend has claimed The Who’s 1970 ‘Live At Leeds’ album pioneered the genre of heavy metal and influenced the likes of Led Zeppelin while other artists have since stole their “mantle”.

He told the Toronto Sun newspaper: “We sort of invented heavy metal with [our first live album] ‘Live At Leeds’.

“We were copied by so many bands, principally by Led Zeppelin – you know, heavy drums, heavy bass, heavy lead guitar and some of those bands, like Jimi Hendrix for example, did it far better than we did.

“Cream, with Eric Clapton and Jack Bruce and Ginger Baker, they came along in ’67, same year as Jimi Hendrix, and they kind of stole our mantle in a sense.”

The 74-year-old musician admitted he isn’t keen on focusing on “that old heavy metal sound”, and he insisted there are lots of other artists who “can provide it” for any fans wanting to listen.

He added: “So people who want to hear that old heavy metal sound, there are plenty of bands that can provide it. So it’s not really what we can actually do today. Even if we wanted to, it was never high on my list of wishes.”

Earlier this year, The Who received the founding stone in the Music Walk of Fame as the first act to be honoured with the special award at the site of the new monument in Camden Town, London.

Pete and bandmate Roger Daltrey were presented with the stone by Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie, with fans and friends watching including the likes of Suggs and Jazzie B.

They said: “We are honoured to be the first band with a stone on the Music Walk Of Fame.

“Camden has always been vital to London’s thriving music scene and is, as we all know, a world-renowned hub for the arts.”

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Steve Nieve, Deni Blues 2014, Photo, Ros O'Gorman
Steve Nieve To Perform The Songs Of Elvis Costello In The USA

Steve Nieve has three ‘Steve Nieve Plays Elvis Costello’ shows planned for California in January.

5 hours ago
Iron Maiden performed at Rod Laver Arena on Monday 9 May 2016. Iron Maiden are touring Australia as part of the Book Of Souls World Tour.
Iron Maiden Release ‘Legacy of the Beast’ Video Game

Iron Maiden have created a ‘Legacy of the Beast’ video game to fill in your holiday free time.

5 hours ago
Madonna performs at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 12 March 2016. This is the first show of the Australian leg of her world wide Rebel Heart Tour.
Madonna and Guy Ritchie Are Fighting In Court Again

Former couple Madonna and Guy Ritchie have been involved in a mysterious legal dispute just before Christmas.

8 hours ago
Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman
Kylie Minogue and Robbie Williams Have Another Unreleased Duet

Kylie Minogue has revealed there is an unreleased duet with Robbie Williams still in the vault.

9 hours ago
Lil Wayne, Noise11, photo, music news, noise11.com
Lil Wayne’s Private Jet Searched For Drugs

Lil Wayne's private jet was searched by the FBI on Monday.

10 hours ago
Ozzy Osbourne Black Sabbath photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ozzy Osbourne ‘Under The Graveyard’ Behind Scenes Video Captures Destruct Ozzy of 1979

Ozzy Osbourne’s new video for ‘Under The Graveyard’ is the day in 1979 when Sharon Osbourne turned Ozzy’s destructive lifestyle around.

22 hours ago
Tony Iommi - Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Tony Iommi Wishes Us All A Merry Christmas

Black Sabbath started 2019 winning a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. “It was brilliant. It is the highest Grammy Award you can have,” Tony Iommi told fans on his Twitter page.

1 day ago