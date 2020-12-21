 Peter Jackson Previews ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ - Noise11.com
The Beatles Get Back

Peter Jackson Previews ‘The Beatles: Get Back’

by Paul Cashmere on December 21, 2020

in News

Sir Peter Jackson has released a montage of footage he is working on for the new Beatles film ‘The Beatles: Get Back’.

‘The Beatles: Get Back’ is a complete reconstruction of the 1970 ‘Let It Be’ movie.

The original ‘Let It Be’ movie by Michael Lindsay-Hogg captured the demise of The Beatles and showed the personal tension of the breakdown of the relationship especially between John Lennon, Ringo Starr and George Harrison with Paul McCartney.

McCartney always hated the original movie. While it was released to cinemas and once on VHS, Betamax and LaserDisc in 1981, it never later made it to DVD.

McCartney also hated the orchestrated ‘Let It Be’ album by Phil Spector and had the soundtrack remastered as ‘Let It Be … Naked’, released in 2003

The new movie is being produced by Sir Peter Jackson, best known for the ‘Lord of the Rings’ and ‘The Hobbit’ trilogies.

He says, “This film was due to be finished around now but like the rest of the world it has been affected by the Covid pandemic. The only good thing really is that we are editing the movie in New Zealand and now that our country has largely stamped out the virus we have been able to come back into the cutting room and carry on with the editing we are doing. So here we are.

“We have got 56 hours of never-before seen Beatles footage and its great stuff. I would say we are about halfway through the edit now.

“Its not a trailer and its not a sequence from the film. It’s a montage of moments we have pulled from the 56 hours of footage that we have and it just gives you a sense of the spirit of the film we are making”.

‘The Beatles: Get Back’ is now scheduled for 27 August, 2021.

