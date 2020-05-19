Peter O’Doherty On His Dog Trumpet Song ‘You’ve Heard It All Before’

Dog Trumpet’s ‘Great South Road’ is the first album in seven years for ex-Mental As Anything co-founders Peter O’Doherty and Reg Mombassa.

For ‘Great South Road’ Pete and Reg split the songwriting duties right down the middle, writing six songs each for the album.

While Reg’s songs tend to reflect the dark side of existence, Peter often tells life stories from a relationships perspective.

Peter’s song ‘You’ve Heard It All Before’ is another life experience song.

Peter tells Noise11.com, “I feel that that song is successful because I did it in as few lines as possible to tell a universal story about how someone (the bloke) offers up excuses for bad behavior. We just seem to blunder through life and blunder through relationships. You offer these universal excuses like ‘this one is a beauty, you’ve heard it all before. So don’t expect me to tell you too much. I don’t have any answers for you’.

Listen to ‘You’ve Heard It All Before’:

Listen to ‘At Anytime’:

Listen to ‘Lonely Heart Cleaning Company’:

Listen to ‘Gravity’:

Peter O’Doherty discusses ‘Not Quite Enough’ and ‘Wallpaper.”

‘Great South Road’ is out now.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments