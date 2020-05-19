 Peter O’Doherty On His Dog Trumpet Song ‘You’ve Heard It All Before’ - Noise11.com
Dog Trumpet photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dog Trumpet photo by Ros O'Gorman

Peter O’Doherty On His Dog Trumpet Song ‘You’ve Heard It All Before’

by Paul Cashmere on May 19, 2020

in News

Dog Trumpet’s ‘Great South Road’ is the first album in seven years for ex-Mental As Anything co-founders Peter O’Doherty and Reg Mombassa.

For ‘Great South Road’ Pete and Reg split the songwriting duties right down the middle, writing six songs each for the album.

While Reg’s songs tend to reflect the dark side of existence, Peter often tells life stories from a relationships perspective.

Peter’s song ‘You’ve Heard It All Before’ is another life experience song.

Peter tells Noise11.com, “I feel that that song is successful because I did it in as few lines as possible to tell a universal story about how someone (the bloke) offers up excuses for bad behavior. We just seem to blunder through life and blunder through relationships. You offer these universal excuses like ‘this one is a beauty, you’ve heard it all before. So don’t expect me to tell you too much. I don’t have any answers for you’.

Listen to ‘You’ve Heard It All Before’:

Listen to ‘At Anytime’:

Listen to ‘Lonely Heart Cleaning Company’:

Listen to ‘Gravity’:

Peter O’Doherty discusses ‘Not Quite Enough’ and ‘Wallpaper.”

Great South Road’ is out now.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Alice Cooper photo by Mary Boukouvalas
Alice Cooper Releases Song About Isolation ‘Don’t Give Up’

Alice Cooper has delivered a brand new song called 'Don't Give Up' as a message to fans in isolation.

3 days ago
Joseph Wooten & The Hands of Soul To Stream Live From Nashville This Weekend

Joseph Wooten will perform his Hands of Soul on Saturday night from Rudy’s Jazz Lounge in Nashville.

4 days ago
Priscillas Nightmare
Scott Carne’s Priscilla’s Nightmare EP Streaming For First Time

Scott Carne’s other band Priscilla’s Nightmare weren’t anywhere near as successful as Kids In The Kitchen.

5 days ago
James Reyne at Red Hot Summer Bendigo 2020 photo Noise11
James Reyne and Mark Seymour 2021 Tour Dates Announced

New James Reyne and Mark Seymour 2021 dates have been announced.

5 days ago
Jimmy Barnes performs at the Palais in St Kilda Melbourne on Saturday 18 July 2015 as part of the Flesh and Wood Tour 2015.
Jimmy and Jane Barnes Cook Up Some Hank Williams At Home

Jimmy and Jane Barnes have continued their At Home performances with a dressed to kill version of Hank Williams ‘Hey Good Lookin’.

5 days ago
Powderfinger photo by Ros O'Gorman
Powderfinger To Virtually Reunite For Beyond Blue and Support Act

Powderfinger will virtually reunite in a one-off performance this Saturday to benefit Beyond Blue and Support Act.

5 days ago
Melissa Etheridge, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11
Melissa Etheridge’s 21 year old son Beckett Has Died

Beckett Cypher, the 21-year old son of Melissa Etheridge and her former partner Julie Cypher has died.

5 days ago