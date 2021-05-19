 Pharrell Williams Wins A Webby - Noise11.com
Pharrell Williams, Photo by Ian Laidlaw 2

Pharrell Williams, Photo by Ian Laidlaw

Pharrell Williams Wins A Webby

by Paul Cashmere on May 20, 2021

in News

Pharrell Williams picked up the inaugural Webby Anthem Award for all the work he does for racial equity in education and entrepreneurship.

William joined BTS, Dua Lipa, Kristen Bell, Trevor Noah, and James Corden who all picked up prizes at the 2021 Webby Awards, which were presented on Tuesday.

BTS’ Carpool Karaoke segment on The Late Late Show With James Corden won a Webby People’s Voice Award for variety & reality, general video, while the band’s virtual concert, Map of the Soul ON:E, picked up a Webby Award and a Webby People’s Voice Award for music, general virtual & remote.

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa’s Hallucinate claimed a Webby People’s Voice Award for animation, general video, and her Dua Lipa Has New Rules for COVID Dating took home the Webby for comedy: shortform, general video.

There were also big wins for Andra Day and Riz Ahmed, who were named Best Actress and Best Actor for their work on The United States vs. Billie Holiday and Sound of Metal, respectively, and director Ava DuVernay was the winner of film and video person of the year, while Dwayne Johnson received a special achievement award for connecting with people through social media and providing inspiration.

Yara Shahidi was also an inaugural Webby winner – for advocate of the year, while COVID-19’s voice of reason, Dr. Anthony Fauci, was named person of the year.

And Bell picked up multiple honours for her The Motherly Podcast.

