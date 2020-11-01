 Phil Collins Ex-Wife Order To Vacate Mansion - Noise11.com
Phil Collins Not Dead Yet Melbourne photo Noise11.com

Phil Collins Not Dead Yet Melbourne 1 Feb 2019 photo Noise11.com

Phil Collins Ex-Wife Order To Vacate Mansion

by Music-News.com on November 2, 2020

Phil Collins will take back control of his beachfront Miami mansion from ex-wife Orianne Cevey in January, 2021, according to his attorney.

Collins has been fighting for the property which Cevey is allegedly occupying with her new husband, the Miami Herald previously reported.

According to attorney Jeffrey D. Fisher, Cevey and her new husband have now agreed to leave by mid-January next year, claiming in a statement to the New York Post’s gossip column Page Six that: “Mr. and Mrs. Bates’ plan to hold Phil Collins’ house as hostage to leverage a settlement during a protracted court case was upended by the new judge’s bold decision to complete the injunction hearing next week”.

He added: “With the delay tactic failing, they agreed to vacate by mid-January and to allow Phil’s realtor to market and sell the property between now and the date they leave.”

Fisher also said Collins’ memorabilia, such as his Alamo artefacts and music collection, will be removed from the residence, and she will maintain a 50 per cent interest in the mansion, according to the publication.

“We have no doubt that it too will come to a quick and conclusive end once the judge hears the true facts about what occurred,” Fisher noted in his statement.

The warring ex-couple, who have two teenage sons, were married for nine years before splitting in 2008, a divorce that cost the rocker more than $46 million (£35 million). However, they reconciled in 2016 before separating again earlier this year, after which Cevey married businessman Bates in August.

Related Posts

Graham Parker photo by Ros O'Gorman, music news, noise11.com
Graham Parker On Punk, New Wave, New Romantics and Paul Young

Graham Parker likes touring the USA because his lower profile means he doesn’t have to play the hits.

6 hours ago
Rose Tattoo Angry Anderson and Mark Evans. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Mark Evans On How He Joined AC/DC

In the lead-up to the next AC/DC album ‘PWR/UP’ later this month, Noise11 revisits the classic interview with former AC/DC bass player Mark Evans on how he joined the band.

11 hours ago
Led Zeppelin 2012
Jimmy Page Cautious During Covid

Jimmy Page has only seen "a handful" of people since Britain's Covid-19 lockdown began in March as he is "very cautious" about his health.

22 hours ago
Bruce Springsteen Letter To You
Australian Charts: Bruce Springsteen ‘Letter To You’ Debuts At No 1

The twentieth studio album for Bruce Springsteen called "Letter to You" debuts at the top of the ARIA Albums Chart this week, becoming his fifth No.1 album in Australia.

1 day ago
Neil Young After The Goldrush
Neil Young Previews 50th Anniversary of ‘After The Gold Rush’ with ‘Wonderin’ Video

Neil Young will mark the 50th anniversary of his classic ‘After The Gold Rush’ with a new edition old the album in December followed by a deluxe vinyl edition in March 2021.

1 day ago
Rockwell T James
R.I.P. Ronnie Peel aka Rockwell T James

Australian singer and musician Rockwell T. James (Ronnie Peel) has passed away.

1 day ago
Sean Connery and Karin Dor in You Only Live Twice
Connery, Sean Connery Dies At Aged 90

Sir Sean Connery, the first actor to play James Bond in film, has died at age 90.

1 day ago