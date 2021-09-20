Phil Collins Withdraws From Genesis Tours After This One - Noise11.com

Phil Collins has ruled himself out of future Genesis tours. Genesis – also comprising Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks – kick off their first tour since 2007 in Birmingham tonight (20.09.21), and the 70-year-old musician has insisted his ongoing health issues, which have rendered him unable to play the drums, mean it’s unlikely he’ll be back on stage with his bandmates after ‘The Last Domino?’ tour.

Phil told the new issue of Mojo magazine: “This English and American tour, that will be enough for me.”

Although, Keyboard player Tony, 71, suggested: “I think it depends a little bit how it goes. How Phil stands up to it all. How the audience receive it, and how we all feel about it, really.”

Phil’s son Nic Collins is replacing his father on the drums.

He said: “I’m kind of physically challenged a bit, which is very frustrating because I’d love to be playing up there with my son.”

Just last week, Collins admitted he can “barely” hold a drum stick in his hand.

Phil has suffered for a long time with his health as he injured a vertebrae in his upper neck while performing in 2009.

And two years later, he stepped back from performing due to crippling nerve damage, which left him unable to play the drums, before returning in 2015.

Some of his most recent solo shows saw him perform from a chair.

And speaking on ‘BBC Breakfast’ to promote the reunion shows, Phil gave a devastating update.

He said: “I’m kind of physically challenged a bit which is very frustrating because I’d love to be playing up there with my son.”

Asked if he can still play the drums, he replied: “No. No, I would love to but, you know, I mean I can barely hold a stick with this hand, so there are certain physical things that get in the way.”

However, the drum sticks are in good hands, as Phil previously praised Nic for being able to play just like him with the same “attitude”.

He said: “I mean, for me it wasn’t a deal-breaker but it was something that was working and it was a problem that we had to overcome.

“I am going to be doing my best to play some bits on the tour.

“So I’ve got to start seriously thinking, I have been working at what I’ve got to do and what songs to play.”

Genesis last performed together to mark their 40th anniversary and had been in two minds about reuniting due to Phil’s medical issues.

