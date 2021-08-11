 Phil Lynott Doco Will Launch Long Play Music Films - Noise11.com
Phil Lynott

Phil Lynott Doco Will Launch Long Play Music Films

by Paul Cashmere on August 11, 2021

in News

A documentary of Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott will launch Australia’s new music film company Long Play Music Films.

Long Play Music Films is a new music venture of Warren Costello Liberation Music Managing Director Warren Costello. Warren is also a director of the Long Play Music Films. “I’m really pleased to see Long Play Music Films spring to life with our first theatrical release. What started out as a fun side project is now a reality as Long Play aspires to help tell unique and wonderful music stories from around the globe. We aim to offer screenings of new release music documentaries in cinema comfort and with enhanced sound so that audiences can experience these films as they were meant to be seen and heard.”

‘Phil Lynott: Songs While I’m Away’ tells the story of a black boy from Dublin who went on to become the biggest rock star in the country.

Directed by Emer Reynolds, the film features interviews with Adam Clayon of U2, James Hetfield of Metallica, Suzi Quatro, Midge Ure, Think Lizzy’s Scott Gorham and Phil’s wife and daughters.

Metallica covered Thin Lizzy’s ‘Whiskey in the Jar’ for the ‘Garage Inc’ album.

It also includes footage from the 1978 Thin Lizzy Australian tour when they performed on the steps of the Sydney Opera House.

Thin Lizzy’s best known song was ‘The Boys Are Back In Town’. It reached no 1 in Ireland, no 8 in the UK and no 12 in the USA.

Phil Lynott: Songs For While I’m Away in cinemas around Australia from September 29 for a strictly limited run – tickets on sale August 19.

