Pink Says US Government Failed To Public On COVID-19 Action

Pink has criticized the US Government for not acting quick enough to stop the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.

Pink has one of the first celebrities to test positive for COVID-19. Her three-year old son Jameson also contracted the virus.

“The health care system is jacked,” Pink told Ellen Degeneres. “The government in a way is failing us by not being prepared. This is where we are at and thank God we are getting better”.

Pink has been criticized for getting preferential treatment after testing positive. She said, “I talk to so many people who can’t get tested. I think testing is really important. I think its really controversial to some people that I could get a test. I would say two things to that. First, you should be angry that I can get a test and you can’t. But being angry at me is not going to help anything. It is not going to solve the issue that you can’t get a test. You should be angry about that”.

However, she says that as a mother, what mother wouldn’t have done what she did under the circumstances. “Tell me anybody with a sick three year old who could get their hands on a test and wouldn’t take it. If they say that, I’m calling bullshit,” she said.

What the full Pink interview with Ellen.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments