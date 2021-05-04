 Pink To Receive Billboard's Icon Honor - Noise11.com
Pink: Photo Ros O'Gorman

Pink: Photo Ros O'Gorman

Pink To Receive Billboard’s Icon Honor

by Music-News.com on May 5, 2021

in News

Pink is “humbled” after learning she will be feted with the Icon Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

Pink will also perform at the Los Angeles ceremony on 23 May, when she will become the 10th recipient of the top honour, which “recognises outstanding artists who have achieved excellence on the Billboard charts and have made an indelible mark on music itself”.

Sharing her joy at the news, Pink said: “As a little girl, I always dreamed about being a singer and sharing my love of music with the world. Years later, to receive the Billboard Music Awards Icon Award is hard to fathom.

“I feel so honoured to join the ranks of music idols like Cher, Garth Brooks, Janet Jackson, and Stevie Wonder. It’s a true ‘pinch me’ moment and I feel humbled and blessed.”

Previous superstars to receive the accolade also include Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, and Celine Dion.

The event will take place less than a week before her new tour documentary, Pink: All I Know So Far, debuts on the Amazon streaming service on 29 May. The film chronicles her 2019 Beautiful Trauma trek, and is directed by The Greatest Showman’s Michael Gracey.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Pink, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Pink, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Pink, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Pink, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Pink, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Pink, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Pink, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Pink, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Pink, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Pink, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Pink, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Pink, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Karnivool Sound Awake
Karnivool Drop Live Track Ahead of LiveStream

Karnivool have slipped out a live video of ‘Goliath’ ahead of their upcoming Livestream event on 12 May.

12 hours ago
Coldplay perform at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Friday 9 December 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Coldplay To Open BRIT Awards

Coldplay will open the 2021 BRIT Awards. Chris Martin and co will appear from a pontoon on the River Thames near to The O2 arena, when the awards show returns on May 11.

1 day ago
The Black Keys
Black Keys Debut ‘Going Down South’ Video From ‘Delta Kream’ Album

The Black Keys have a new video for the song ‘Going Down South’.

1 day ago
Lucinda Williams, SXSW 2011 - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Lucinda Williams Reveals She Suffered A Stroke

Country star Lucinda Williams has confirmed that in November 2020 she suffered a stroke.

1 day ago
Red Hot Chilli Peppers Big Day Out Showgrounds Melbourne Australia Jan 26th 2013 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Red Hot Chili Peppers Sells Catalogue For $US140 Million

Red Hot Chili Peppers are the latest act to sell off their catalogue. Hipgnosis Songs has reportedly paid $140 million for the catalogue.

1 day ago
Lil Wayne, Noise11, photo, music news, noise11.com
Lil Wayne Pays Tribute To DMX

Lil Wayne heaped praise and respect on late rapper DMX during a gig in Miami, Florida on Saturday night.

2 days ago
Coldplay perform at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Friday 9 December 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Chris Martin To Mentor American Idol Coldplay Edition

Coldplay's Chris Martin will be on hand to mentor the seven remaining American Idol contestants as they perform the group's classic hits during next week's episode.

2 days ago