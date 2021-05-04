Pink To Receive Billboard's Icon Honor - Noise11.com

Pink is “humbled” after learning she will be feted with the Icon Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

Pink will also perform at the Los Angeles ceremony on 23 May, when she will become the 10th recipient of the top honour, which “recognises outstanding artists who have achieved excellence on the Billboard charts and have made an indelible mark on music itself”.

Sharing her joy at the news, Pink said: “As a little girl, I always dreamed about being a singer and sharing my love of music with the world. Years later, to receive the Billboard Music Awards Icon Award is hard to fathom.

“I feel so honoured to join the ranks of music idols like Cher, Garth Brooks, Janet Jackson, and Stevie Wonder. It’s a true ‘pinch me’ moment and I feel humbled and blessed.”

Previous superstars to receive the accolade also include Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, and Celine Dion.

The event will take place less than a week before her new tour documentary, Pink: All I Know So Far, debuts on the Amazon streaming service on 29 May. The film chronicles her 2019 Beautiful Trauma trek, and is directed by The Greatest Showman’s Michael Gracey.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments