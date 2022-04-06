Pistols Trailer Debuts And John Lydon Isn’t Happy - Noise11.com

The first trailer for the Danny Boyle Sex Pistols series ‘Pistols’ is here.

While members of The Sex Pistols were involved in the six-part series, singer Johnny Rotten (John Lyron) is pissed off about the whole thing.

First he took legal action against the songs being used in the series. Now he is venting on social media complaining that he does not ‘endorse or support the release’ and that he considers the soundtrack “substandard”.

Lydon is calling his surviving ex-bandmates “greedy and nasty”.

‘Pistol’ will stream on 31 May.

